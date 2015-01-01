पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

9 से 12वीं तक के बच्चों के खुले हैं स्कूल:विद्यालय आने को लेकर विद्यार्थियों में बढ़ा रूझान, 20 से 40 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति

हिसार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मॉडल टाउन स्थित स्कूल में क्लास लगते विद्यार्थी।
  • बच्चों से बात कर डीईओ बोले-अपने साथियों को स्कूल पहुंचने के लिए करें प्रेरित
  • मास्क पहनने और पूरी एहतियात के साथ पढ़ाई करने के लिए भी जागरूक करें

2 नवंबर से कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए स्कूल खोले गए थे। इसके बाद लगभग निजी स्कूलों ने अभिभावकों के रुख को देखते हुए अभी स्कूल न खोलने के लिए फैसला लिया था। वहीं राजकीय स्कूलों में कुल विद्यार्थियों की 15 से 20 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति ही रही।

करीब एक हफ्ते बाद ही बच्चों का रुझान स्कूल में आने के लिए बढ़ रहा है। जहां पहले अभिभावक अपने बच्चों को स्कूल में भेजने से डर रहे थे अब वे अपने बच्चों को स्कूल भेजने के लिए पहले ही अपनी अनुमति-पत्र स्कूलों में जमा करवा रहे हैं।

20 % तक बढ़ी उपस्थिति

शहर के राजकीय स्कूलों में पहले दिन के मुकाबले 20 प्रतिशत तक अधिक उपस्थिति दर्ज की गई है। मॉडल टाउन स्थित राजकीय स्कूल में सोमवार को कुल 160 विद्यार्थियों ने उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाई। वहीं 170 विद्यार्थियों के अभिभावकों ने अनुमति दर्ज करवाई। स्कूल प्रबंधन ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने के लिए विभिन्न विषयों की कक्षाएं भी अलग-अलग ही लगाई जा रहीं है। वहीं विद्यार्थी बरामदे में खुले में बैठकर पढ़ना अधिक पसंद कर रहे हैं।

दिवाली के बाद बढ़ेगी संख्या

अधिकतर अभिभावक दिवाली के त्योहार के बाद ही बच्चों को स्कूल भेजना चाह रहे हैं। अभिभावकों का कहना है कि बच्चे त्योहार को बिना किसी परेशानी व टेंशन के एंज्वॉय कर लें, उसके बाद अपनी पढ़ाई को अच्छे से जारी रख सकते हैं।

अभिभावकों का डर हो रहा दूर

दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल मंजू सुधाकर ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों की संख्या में काफी इजाफा है। करीब 250 अभिभावकों ने स्कूल भेजने पर अनुमति दी है जोकि अभिभावकों का डर कम होने का संकेत है। लेकिन अभी पूरी तरह विद्यार्थी अभी भी स्कूल नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। क्लास लगाने के लिए सोमवार को लगभग 35 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी पहुंचे।

विद्यार्थी अपनी पढ़ाई को लेकर जागरूक

हॉली एंजल स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल दिनेश मेहता ने बताया कि विद्यार्थी पिछले सात माह से स्कूल बंद होने के कारण ऑनलाइन क्लासिस ही अटैंड कर रहे थे। जिसमें विद्यार्थी प्रैक्टिकल विषयों के बारे में अधिक जानकारी प्राप्त नहीं कर पा रहे थे। वहीं टीचर के साथ लाइव इंट्रैक्शन नहीं हो पा रहा था। विद्यार्थी वर्तमान समय में अपनी पढ़ाई व भविष्य को लेकर काफी जागरूक हो चुके हैं। जिसके कारण वे अब स्कूल में उपस्थित होकर पढ़ाई करना अधिक पसंद कर रहे हैं।

सकारात्मकता देखने को मिली

लाहौरिया स्कूल प्रबंधन ने बताया कि बच्चों को स्कूल भेजने से पहले अभिभावक स्वयं स्कूल पहुंचकर कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए किए गए इंतजाम देख रहे थे। जिसके कारण उनमें काफी हद तक बच्चों को स्कूल भेजने को लेकर सकारात्मकता देखने को मिली। इससे विद्यार्थी अधिक संख्या में स्कूल पहुंच रहे हैं।

विद्यार्थियों में बढ़ रही उत्सुकता

ठाकुर दास भार्गव स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. केसी चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों की संख्या दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ रही है। विद्यार्थियों में क्लास लगाने की उत्सुकता भी बढ़ गई है। विद्यार्थी स्कूल पहुंचने पर न केवल अपने साथियों से मिल पा रहे हैं बल्कि घर पर रहते हुए जो बोरियत व उबाउपन महसूस कर रहे थे उसे भी दूर कर पा रहे हैं।

विद्यार्थियों को पहुंचने के लिए करें प्रेरित

स्कूल में आने वाले विद्यार्थियों को लगातार कहा जा रहा है कि वे अपने साथियों को स्कूल में आने के लिए प्रेरित करें। इसके साथ ही अपने आस पास के लोगों व बच्चों को भी समझाएं कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोगों को मास्क पहने व पूरी एहतियात के साथ स्कूल पहुंचकर पढ़ाई करने के लिए जागरूक करें। - कुलदीप सिहाग, डीईओ, हिसार।

