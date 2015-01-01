पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिनदहाड़े चोरी:ऑटो रिक्शा में सवार महिला के मंगलसूत्र सहित गहने चोरी

हिसार34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • तोशाम रोड से बस अड्डे जाने को बैठी थी ऑटो में

सेक्टर 13 वासी पिंकी लाठर की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस को शिकायत में पिंकी लाठर ने बताया कि 24 नवंबर को मैं घर से करीब साढ़े 9 बजे सफीदो जाने के लिए निकली थी। तोशाम रोड स्थित आर्य समाज मंदिर के पास ऑटो रिक्शा में सवार होकर बस स्टैंड जा रही थी।

ऑटो रिक्शा में एक औरत व एक लड़का बैठा हुआ था। आरोप है कि बस स्टैंड के पास पहुंची तो मेरे बैग से सोने की चेन, लॉकेट, टॉपस, सोने व डायमंड की अंगूठियां, कान की बालियां, कोका, मंगलसूत्र, चांदी की पायल, चुटकियां, चांदी के सेट चोरी मिले। उधर, ढंढूर गांव वासी घनश्याम ने घर से जेवर, नकदी व सामान चोरी होने की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज किया।

पटेल नगर में मारपीट कर ‌12 हजार और फोन लूटा

पटेल नगर में रहने वाले भूपेंद्र सिंह की शिकायत पर अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ डंडे से हमला कर 12 हजार रुपये नकद व मोबाइल फोन लूटने पर केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस को भूपेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि 9 दिसंबर की देर रात पौने 1 बजे लक्ष्मीबाई चौक से गुजर रहा था। तब अज्ञात लोगों ने डंडे से हमला किया। मेरे से 12 हजार रुपये, एक मोबाइल फोन और आधार कार्ड लूटकर ले गए।

बड़वाली ढाणी के घर से नकदी और गहने चुराए

बड़वाली ढाणी वासी अशोक जिंदल ने बताया कि 5 दिसंबर को परिवार सहित भतीजी की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए गुवाहटी गया था। वहां से लौटकर आए तो दरवाजा टूटा मिला। सामान बिखरा था। सोने की अंगूठी और 20 हजार रुपये गायब मिले।

