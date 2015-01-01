पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम ने ली अधिकारियों की बैठक:री-कैलकुलेशन के बजाय लास्ट फुल एंड फाइनल स्कीम तैयार, सिर्फ 2015 के बाद के अलॉटियों को ही मिल सकती है छूट

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर (फाइल फोटो)

प्रदेश के निगम चुनाव के बीच अर्बन एरिया में इनहांसमेंट को लेकर सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने पंचकूला एचएसवीपी हेड ऑफिस में अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। करीब चार घंटे तक इस मुद्दे पर अधिकारियों के साथ विमर्श चला। बैठक में एचएसवीपी के मुख्य प्रशासक विनय सिंह, मुख्यालय प्रशासक, जोनल प्रशासक, सेक्रेटरी, आईटी विंग, चीफ एकाउंट ऑफिस के अधिकारी शामिल रहे।

सीएम ने री-कैलकुलेशन सर्वे का अपडेट लिया, जिस पर अधिकारियों ने बताया कि ज्यादातर काम हो चुका है, कुछ काम अभी पेंडिंग हैं। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को कहा कि री कैलकुलेशन का काम जल्द पूरा किया जाना चाहिए। इसकी फाइल सीएम हाऊस जाएगी। एचएसवीपी के चेयरमैन होने के नाते उनके हस्ताक्षर किए जाने हैं। उसके बाद लोगों में लिस्ट को जारी की जाएगी।

एचएसवीपी सेक्रेटरी सतीश सिंगला ने बताया कि सीएम ने री कैलकुलेशन के बारे में अपडेट लिया। अधिकारियों ने अपने जवाब भी दिए हैं। सितंबर में हुई एचएसवीपी की 120वीं मीटिंग के बाद सरकार अब इनहांसमेंट को लेकर नई स्कीम शुरू करने की तैयारी में है। लास्ट फुल एंड फाइनल स्कीम के तहत अलाॅटी को अकाउंट में बकाया राशि का भुगतान करना होगा।

नई पॉलिसी का ड्राफ्ट किया जा रहा तैयार
एलएफएफ स्कीम का लाभ उन अलॉटियों को नहीं होगा जो अपना ओटीएस और एफएफएस स्कीमों के तहत कर चुके हैं। यानि सरकार उनका पैसा रिफंड नहीं करेगी। यह कहा गया कि स्कीम के लाभ उन अलॉटियों को मिलेगा जिन्हें 1 अप्रैल 2015 या उसके बाद नोटिस भेजे गए हैं। इससे पहले यानि कोई अन्य इनहांसमेंट का बकाया होगा तो स्कीम का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। इंस्ट्रेक्शन 63 के तहत लागू की गई एलएफएफ स्कीम के तहत अलॉटियों काे बकाया का भुगतान दो माह के अंदर ही करना होगा।

तीन पूर्व जजों की कमेटी के बाद सरकार ने तय की एलएफएफ स्कीम
मीटिंग में कहा गया कि इनहांसमेंट को लेकर 15 मई 2018 को ओटीएस स्कीम शुरू की गई। इस 40 प्रतिशत छूट थी। इसके बाद 1 नवंबर 2018 को फुल एंड फाइनल स्कीम (एफएफएस) शुरू की गई। इसमें 37.5 प्रतिशत की छूट दी गई थी। दोनों स्कीमों 28190 अलॉटियों को फायदा हुआ था। इसमें 1671 करोड़ रुपया प्लाॅट अलॉटियों से राजस्व आया। इसके अलावा 1009 करोड़ रुपया सरकार ने माफ किया।

