आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स को मिलेगा प्रशिक्षण:अपग्रेड होने वाले आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों की वर्कर्स को प्रशिक्षित करेंगे मास्टर ट्रेनर, एचएयू में दिया 6 दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण

हिसार28 मिनट पहले
मास्टर ट्रेनिंग लेते 11 जिलों से आए अधिकारी।
  • प्रदेश की 4000 आंगनबाड़ियां अपग्रेड होंगी, 22 जिलों की आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स को मिलेगा प्रशिक्षण
  • इसका लक्ष्य बच्चों को राटा-रटाया ज्ञान देने की बजाय खेल-खेल में एक्टिविटीज से सिखाना है

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को प्ले स्कूल के रूप में अपग्रेड करने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने महत्वपूर्ण पहल की है। प्रदेश की 4000 आंगनबाड़ियों को अपग्रेड कर प्ले-वे स्कूल बनाया जाएगा। सरकार ने यह फैसला बच्चों के वर्तमान समय की जरूरतों के हिसाब से सर्वांगीण विकास करने के लिए लिया है। इसका लक्ष्य बच्चों को राटा-रटाया ज्ञान देने की बजाय खेल-खेल में विभिन्न एक्टिविटीज के माध्यम से सिखाना है।

इस दिशा में प्रयास शुरू हो गए हैं। इन्हीं प्रयासों के चलते एचएयू के प्रशिक्षण केंद्र में चल रही 6 दिवसीय कार्यशाला रविवार को समापन हो गया। इसका मकसद 11 जिलों से 4-4 मास्टर ट्रेनर तैयार करना था। हरियाणा राज्य के 4000 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को प्ले स्कूल में बदलने के लिए सभी 22 जिलों के आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को इस प्रकार का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाना है, ताकि आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता प्ले स्कूलों को सुचारू रूप से चला सकें। इस मौके पर हरियाणा बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग की चेयरपर्सन ज्योति बैंदा मुख्य अतिथि रहीं।

कार्यशाला के समापन के साथ ही ट्रेनिंग का पहला फेज खत्म हुआ। इसमें हिसार, फतेहाबाद, चरखी-दादरी, भिवानी, रेवाड़ी, महेंद्रगढ़, पलवल और सिरसा, नूहं समेत प्रदेश के 11 जिलों से कुल 44 अधिकारियों को मास्टर ट्रेनिंग दी गई। इसमें हर जिले से महिला एवं बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी, 2 सुपरवाइजर व डाइट से एक इंस्ट्रक्टर ने हिस्सा लिया। ये मास्टर ट्रेनर अपने-अपने जिलों की चयनित आंगनबाड़ी के स्टाफ मेंबर्स को ट्रेंड करेंगे।

जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी अनीता दलाल ने बताया कि कार्यशाला में 44 अधिकारियों की ट्रेनिंग के बाद फेस वन पूरा हो गया है। फेस 2 पूरा होते ही प्रदेश की 1135 आंगनबाड़ियां अपग्रेड हो जाएंगी। इस प्रक्रिया का लाभ हिसार की 70 आंगनबाड़ियों को होगा। यह वे आंगनबाड़ियां हैं जोकि स्कूल की बाउंड्री में चल रही है और जिसके स्टाफ की योग्यता बीए, बीएड और जेबीटी है।

बच्चों को सिखाने के लिए बनना होगा बच्चा : ज्योति बैंदा

बच्चों को बेहतर ढंग से सिखाने के लिए हमें उनके साथ बच्चों की तरह ही व्यवहार भी करना होगा। हम जैसा बीज बोएंगे वैसा ही पेड़ लगेगा और वैसे ही फल प्राप्त होंगे। हमें यह भी सुनिश्चित करना होगा कि नन्हे-मुन्ने बच्चों का बचपन खोएं नहीं बल्कि वे अपने बचपन को भरपूर जीएं। बच्चा बेहिचक होकर हमसे सवाल करें और अपनी बात कह सके, ऐसा माहौल हमें तैयार करना होगा। - ज्योति बैंदा, चेयरपर्सन, हरियाणा बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग|

