निरीक्षण:एसटीपी याेजना जल्द शुरू करने के निर्देश मेयर ने सीएनडी वेस्ट का लिया जायजा

हिसार12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सातराेड में बन रहे एसटीपी का जायजा लेते मेयर गाैतम सरदाना। साथ में निगम के अधिकारी।

सातरोड के लोगों को दूषित पानी की समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए नगर निगम ने जल्द एसटीपी काे शुरू करवाने के लिए कमर कस ली है। लगभग 35 कराेड़ रुपए के बजट वाली एसटीपी याेजना काे अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। मेयर गौतम सरदाना ने मंगलवार काे अधिकारियाें की टीम के साथ सातरोड में बन रहे एसटीपी प्रोजेक्ट और सीएनडी वेस्ट की जमीन का जायजा लिया।

सरदाना ने कहा कि सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बनने से सातराेड गांव और आसपास की काॅलाेनियाें के लाेगाें काे राहत मिलेगी। यहां काम देख रहे ठेकेदाराें काे निर्देश दिए कि जल्द इस काम काे पूरा करें। एसटीपी याेजना के अलावा दिल्ली राेड पर जिंदल पुल से साउथ बाइपास की सड़क का भी निरीक्षण किया।

मेयर ने कहा कि शहर के सभी वार्डों में विकास कार्य तेजी से किए जा रहे हैं। उन्हाेंने माैके पर माैजूद अधिकारियाें से यह भी निर्देश जारी किए कि किसी भी वार्ड की सार्वजनिक समस्या इस दौरान एक्सईएन संदीप सिहाग, एमई सुनील लांबा, जेई गंगाधर साथ रहे।

कोविड-19 ने वर्चुअल प्लेटफार्म का महत्व बढ़ाया: प्रो. टंकेश्वर

गुरु जम्भेश्वर विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय, हिसार के फिजिक्स विभाग के सौजन्य से रिसेन्ट एडवांसिस इन फोटोनिक्स एंड कम्यूनिकेशनज विषय पर फैकल्टी डिवेलपमेंट कार्यक्रम शुरू किया गया है। कार्यक्रम छह नवंबर तक चलेगा। कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. टंकेश्वर कुमार ने किया। प्रो. टंकेश्वर कुमार ने कहा कि वर्चुअल प्लेटफार्म वर्तमान की हकीकत के साथ-साथ जरूरत भी बन गए हैं। कोविड-19 महामारी ने वर्चुअल प्लेटफार्म का महत्व और अधिक बढ़ा दिया है।

ऑनलाइन माध्यमों का एक बड़ा फायदा ये हुआ है कि इनसे विद्यार्थी तथा शोधार्थी और अधिक उच्च स्तरीय विषय विशेषज्ञों से जुड़ पाए हैं। विभागाध्यक्ष प्रो. सुजाता सांघी ने कहा कि फोटोनिक्स बायोसेन्सरज तथा ऑप्टिकल फाइबर हमारी जीवन रेखा बन चुके हैं। कार्यक्रम के संयोजक प्रो. देवेंद्र मोहन ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि फोटोनिक्स को हमारे जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। रोबोटिक्स और सेन्सर के युग में यह हमारे समाज के लिए अति उपयोगी है। उन्होंने टचलैस स्मार्ट घरों को समय की जरूरत बताया।

