नवीनीकरण:मेयर ने कहा, निगम 1 कराेड़ 9 लाख की लागत से बनाएगा शानदार स्थल

हिसार4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
12 क्वार्टर राेड स्थित शमशान घाट के नवीनीकरण का शुभारंभ करते मेयर गाैतम सरदाना। साथ में है सभी पार्षद।
  • 50 साल बाद 12 क्वार्टर रोड स्थित श्मशानघाट का हाेगा नवीनीकरण

50 साल के बाद 50 साल बाद 12 क्वार्टर रोड स्थित श्मशानघाट का नवीनीकरण कर शानदार स्थल बनाया जाएगा। मेयर गौतम सरदाना की अगुवाई में मंगलवार को इस श्मशानघाट में एक करोड़ 9 लाख से होने वाले विकास कार्यों का शुभारंभ किया गया। जमीन देने वालों के परिवार के सदस्य शकुंतला महिपाल व मुकुल महिपाल भी इस माैके पर माैजूद रहे।

मेयर ने बताया कि इस श्मशान भूमि के विकास के लिए 1 करोड 9 लाख रूपए खर्च हाेंगे। यहां पार्क निर्माण, शेड का निर्माण, दो मुख्य गेट, जिम-झूले, पार्किंग आदि तैयार हाेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री मनाेहर लाल ने इस विकास के लिए ये पैसा दिया है। इससे पहले 21 लाख रुपए खर्च हाे चुके हैं। उन्हाेंने कहा कि क्षेत्र के सभी पार्षद और जमीन देने वाले परिवार के सदस्याें के अलावा क्षेत्र के प्रमुख लाेग मिलकर कमेटी का गठन करेंगे।

ताकि श्मशानभूमि की देखरेख का कार्य बेहतर तरीके से किया जा सके। इस दौरान तीनाें पार्षद भूप सिंह रोहिल्ला, डा उम्मेद खन्ना व मनोहर लाल वर्मा, चीफ इंजीनियर रामजीलाल, एक्सईएन जयवीर सिंह डूडी, एमई प्रवीण गंगवानी आदि मौजूद रहे। इसके बाद मेयर गौतम सरदाना ने वार्ड 6 में 4 ,5, और 6 नंबर गली का उद्घाटन किया। तीनों गलियां 50 लाख की लागत से बनाई गई है।

