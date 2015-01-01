पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

योनो की तीसरी वर्षगांठ:साइकिल रैली से हिसारियंस को फिट रहने का दिया मैसेज

हिसार28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रैली को झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करते बैंक के अधिकारी।

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक, क्षेत्रीय व्यावसायिक कार्यालय हिसार ने वैश्विक महामारी कोविड-19 के खतरों, इससे बचाव के तरीके और नई जीवन शैली के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए बैंक के डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म योनो की तीसरी वर्षगांठ पर रविवार सुबह साइकिल रैली निकाली। क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक हिसार राकेश गोयल व सहायक प्रबंधक एसएमई गिरीश कुमार ने कोरोना को हराने के लिए व डिजिटल बैंकिंग को अपनाने के संदेश के साथ सुबह जिंदल पार्क, बरवाला रोड से रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।

उसके बाद यह रैली टाउन पार्क से होते हुए सेक्टर 16-17 से होते हुए क्षेत्रीय व्यावसायिक कार्यालय पर जाकर समाप्त हुई। जाट कॉलेज के सामने भारतीय स्टेट बैंक का क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय सभी बैंकिंग सुविधाओं को डिजिटल बैंकिंग के द्वारा प्राप्त करके कोरोना को हराने की मुहिम का हिस्सा बना। साइकिल रैली में सरकार के निर्देशानुसार लगभग 30 प्रतिभगियों ने हिस्सा लिया व अपनी-अपनी साइकिल पर भारतीय स्टेट बैंक के डिजिटल एप योनो के बैनर लगाकर लोगों को महामारी के इस दौर में अपने आपको सुरक्षित रखने के लिए बैंक की ऑनलाइन डिजिटल सेवाओं की महत्ता के बारे में भी जागरूक किया।

इस अवसर पर राकेश गोयल ने बताया कि भारतीय स्टेट बैंक के इस एप से बिना एटीएम कार्ड का प्रयोग किए एटीएम से पैसे निकासी की भी सुविधा है जोकि पूर्ण रूप से सुरक्षित है। इसके अलावा आप घर बैठे बैंक से जुड़ी सुविधाओं जैसे कि खाता खोलना, विभिन्न प्रकार के ऋण आवेदन करना व उन पर ब्याज व फाइल प्रभार में छूट प्राप्त करना, विभिन्न बचत योजनाओं का लाभ लेना, अपने खाते से सम्बंधित दूसरी ऑनलाइन सेवाओं का प्रयोग कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें