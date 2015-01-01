पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:नाबालिग का दो युवकों पर बंधक बना गलत कृत्य करने का आरोप, एसएचओ बोले- अभी कोई लिखित शिकायत नहीं

हिसार5 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।

बरवाला थाने के एक गांव की नाबालिग लड़की ने गांव के ही दो युवकों पर बंधक बनाकर गलत कृत्य करने का कथित आरोप लगाया है। युवती की ओर से हेल्पलाइन पर सूचना मिलने के बाद पहुंची पुलिस अपने साथ महिला पुलिसकर्मी को लाना ही भूल गई। जांच टीम में महिला कर्मी न हाेने के कारण पुलिस को लड़की के परिजनों को यह कहना पड़ा कि आप युवती को अपने साथ लेकर थाने में पहुंच जाओ, वहीं आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।

बरवाला थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाली करीब 15 वर्ष की एक नाबालिग लड़की ने नाते में लगने वाले चाचा और एक अन्य युवक पर गलत कृत्य करने का कथित आरोप लगाया है। मामला तीन दिन पहले का बताया जा रहा है। पीड़िता ने बताया कि आराेपी युवकों ने उसे और उसके परिवार काे जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। इससे वह डरी सहमी थी।

मंगलवार शाम पुलिस के हेल्पलाइन नंबर कॉल कर कर मदद मांगी। पीड़िता के मुताबिक वे देर शाम को शौच करने के लिए गई हुई थी। रास्ते में ऑटो में बैठे दो युवकों ने उसका हाथ पकड़कर जबरन खींच लिया। दोनों हाथों को पीछे से बांध कर उसके साथ गलत कृत्य किया। वहीं, बरवाला थाना प्रभारी कुलदीप ने कहा कि नाबालिग की सूचना पर एक टीम गांव में भेजी थी। पीड़िता से पूछताछ की गई है। परिजनों ने लिखित में कोई शिकायत नहीं दी है। शिकायत मिलने के बाद पुलिस आगे की जांच शुरू करेगी और आरोप सही पाए जाने पर केस दर्ज किया जाएगा

