बेखौफ बदमाश:सिटी में लगे 41 में से ज्यादातर सीसीटीवी कैमरे खराब, दस दिन में लूट और स्नेचिंग की छह वारदात कर बाइक सवारों ने दी पुलिस काे चुनाैती

हिसार13 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
हिसार के परिजात चौक पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे।
  • लाेगाें के घराें के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हाेने के बावजूद पुलिस बाइक सवार दाेनाें युवकाें काे पकड़ने में नाकाम

जिले में एक के बाद एक स्नेचिंग और लूट की वारदात दाे बाइक सवार अंजाम दे रहे हैं। सीसीटीवी में कैद हाेने के बावजूद पुलिस दाेनाें स्नेचर्स काे पकड़ने में नाकाम है। लाेगाें की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर शहर के प्रमुख चाैक पर 41 से अधिक सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाए गए हैं मगर उनमें से कई खराब हैं। कई की रेंज कम हाेने के कारण आराेपी का चेहरा सही से दिखाई नहीं देता है। इसका फायदा बदमाश भी उठे हैं। पिछले 10 दिन में शहर में स्नेचिंग की चार और लूट की दाे वारदात हाे चुकी हैं। खास बात यह है कि दाे वारदात जिंदल पुलिस नाके से 70 और 20 कदम की दूरी पर हुई।

जिंदल चाैक पुलिस नाके से 70 कदम दूरी पर लूट

केस-1 जिंदल चाैक पुलिस नाके से मात्र 70 कदम की दूर विद्युत नगर के गाेविंद का बजरंगी ढाबा है। गाेविंद के अनुसार रात 10 बजे तीन युवक पहुंचे और उसके गल्ले से 40 हजार रुपये निकालकर फरार हाे गए। विराेध करने पर उसे धमकी दी। जिंदल चाैक पर लगे कैमरे काे दिखाया ताे वह खराब मिला। गाेविंद का कहना है कि 10 दिन बीतने के बाद भी पुलिस ने उसकी रिपोर्ट दर्ज करना मुनासिब नहीं समझा है। जबकि आराेपी पास की ही एक दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद है।

केस-2 डिफेंस काॅलाेनी की आशू ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह अग्राेहा के काॅलेज में अध्यापिका हैं। 31 अक्टूबर शाम करीब छह बजे खरीदारी करने के बाद वापस घर लाैट रही थी। वह बिश्नोई काॅलाेनी के निकट पहुंची ताे बाइक सवार दाे युवक पीछे से पहुंचे तथा उसके गले पर झपट्टा मारकर साेने की चेन छीन ली।

केस-3 सेक्टर 9-11 के संजय गर्ग ने बताया कि उनकी पत्नी 45 वर्षीय सुरेखा प्रतिदिन सेक्टर में माेड़ पर स्थित डेयरी से दूध लेने जाती थी। 31 अक्टूबर काे शाम करीब चार बजे वह दूध लेकर पैदल वापस घर लाैट रही थी। इसी बीच पीछे से बाइक पर युवक पहुंचे तथा चेन छीनकर फरार हाे गए। अर्बन एस्टेट थाना प्रभारी का कहना है कि स्नेचराें काे तलाश किया जा रहा है। जल्द उन्हें पकड़ लिया जाएगा। आराेपी मकान में लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद है। बावजूद इसके पुलिस उन्हें पकड़ने में नाकाम है।

केस-4 पटेल नगर में बाइक सवार दाे युवक 31 अक्टूबर काे शाम करीब पाैने छह बजे बाजार में खरीदारी कर लाैट रही वकील मंजित सिंह की मां 46 वर्षीय शीला देवी से साेने की चेन छीन ले गए।

निगम ने छह माह पूर्व ही पुलिस काे सौंपा था जिम्मा

वर्ष 2017 में शहर के प्रमुख चाैक, पारिजात चाैक, जिंदल चाैक, तलाकी गेट फव्वारा चाैक, बीकानेर चाैक, अग्रसेन भवन के पास, बस स्टैंड के पास, सिरसा बरवाला राेड समेत विभिन्न स्थानाें पर 41 सीसीटीवी लगवाए थे। जिनका जिम्मा पहले नगर निगम के अधिकारियाें का था मगर बाद में यह पुलिस के पास पहुंच गया था। अभी भी सीसीटीवी की देखरेख पुलिस ही कर रही है। नगर निगम के लाइट इंचार्ज व जेई रामदिया शर्मा का कहना है कि छह माह से पुलिस ही सीसीटीवी की देखरेख कर रही है।

जल्द अच्छी क्वालिटी के लगवाए जाएंगे कैमरे

शहर में लगे कुछ सीसीटीवी कैमराें की क्वालिटी अच्छी न हाेने के कारण पुलिस काे वारदात काे खाेलने में परेशानी हाेती है। जल्द ही अच्छी क्वालिटी के कैमरे लगवाएं जाएंगे। स्थानाें का चिह्नीकरण किया जा रहा है। स्नेचराें काे पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस टीमें लगी हैं। जल्द ही स्नेचर पुलिस पकड़ में हाेंगे। बलवान सिंह राणा, एसपी, हिसार।

