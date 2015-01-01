पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • New Students Should Know The Experiences Of Their Seniors And Alumni, So An Interaction Program Is Also Necessary: Prof. Rana

ऑनलाइन इंटरेक्शन प्रोग्राम:नए विद्यार्थी अपने सीनियर्स और एलुमनी के अनुभव जानें इसलिए इंटरेक्शन प्रोग्राम भी जरूरी : प्रो. राणा

हिसार17 मिनट पहले
गुरु जम्भेश्वर विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय के हरियाणा स्कूल ऑफ बिजनेस के एमकॉम और एमबीए के प्रथम वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों के लिए एमकॉम व एमबीए के सीनियर्स ने दो दिवसीय ऑनलाइन इंटरेक्शन प्रोग्राम का आयोजन किया। एमकॉम व एमबीए के फाइनल इयर के स्टूडेंट्स ने हरियाणा स्कूल ऑफ बिजनेस के निदेशक प्रोफेसर कर्मपाल नरवाल व डॉ. दलबीर सिंह की देखरेख में प्राेग्राम किया। इस अवसर पर जीजेयू के डीन ऑफ कॉलेज प्रो. संदीप राणा उपस्थित रहे।

इस प्रोग्राम की रूपरेखा एचएसबी के हेड क्लास रिप्रेजेंटेटिव अरविंद सिंघल व तनीषा हुरिया ने रखी। उनकी टीम क्लास रिप्रेजेंटेटिव भूमिका, मोहित, राहुल, गौरव व अश्वनी के साथ मिलकर इसे सफल बनाया। प्रो. संदीप राणा ने कहा हरियाणा स्कूल ऑफ बिजनेस मुख्य रूप से अपनी विभिन्न शैक्षणिक प्रक्रियाओं के दौरान व्यवसायिक शिक्षा के सभी सैद्धांतिक और व्यावहारिक दोनों पहलुओं के मद्देनजर अपने सभी छात्रों को एक अच्छा इंसान बनाने और एक सफल पेशेवर बनाने पर पूर्णत: केंद्रित है।

हरियाणा स्कूल ऑफ बिजनेस के विद्यार्थी भारत सहित अन्य देशों में भी कई प्रतिष्ठित संगठनों में उच्च पदों पर काम कर रहे हैं। एचएसबी के निदेशक प्रो. कर्मपाल नरवाल ने कहा कि इंटरेक्शन प्रोग्राम से स्टूडेंट्स को एक-दूसरे के अनुभव जानने का भी मौका मिलता है। एमकॉम व एमबीए के फाइनल इयर के स्टूडेंट्स प्रथम वर्ष के स्टूडेंट्स को मोटिवेट करने के साथ उन्हें सफलता के टिप्स भी दे सकते हैं। जो कि आज की सबसे बड़ी जरूरत हैं।

