  North West Railway Set An Example By Producing 7.5 Million Units Of Electricity Every Year From The Panel Panel

ऊर्जा संरक्षण सप्ताह पर विशेष:साेलर पैनल से हर साल 75 लाख यूनिट बिजली का उत्पादन कर उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे ने पेश की मिसाल

हिसार18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • 603 एकड़ भूमि पर 151 मेगावाट का प्लांट लगाने की तैयारी

उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे बीकानेर, हिसार समेत विभिन्न स्थानाें पर लगाए साेलर पैनल से हर वर्ष 75 लाख यूनिट बिजली का उत्पादन कर रहा है। यही नहीं जल्द ही फेज 1 में 603 एकड़ भूमि पर 151 मेगावाट के साेलर पावर प्लांट लगाने की भी तैयारी है। साेलर पैनल से अधिक बिजली उत्पादन का ही नतीजा है कि उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे काे सर्वाधिक 12 ऊर्जा संरक्षण पुरस्कार दिए गए हैं।

उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे के मुख्य जनसम्पर्क अधिकारी लेफ्टिनेंट शशि किरण के अनुसार राष्ट्रीय ऊर्जा दिवस प्रतिवर्ष 14 दिसम्बर को मानवता के भविष्य की ऊर्जा से संबंधित समस्याओं के प्रति लोगों को अधिक जागरूक करने के लिए मनाया जाता है, जिसमें ऊर्जा संरक्षण की आवश्यकता, ऊर्जा दक्षता, ऊर्जा के उपयोग में मितव्ययता की जानकारी का प्रसार होता है।

उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे में वर्ष 2019-20 में 96 मिलियन यूनिट ऊर्जा का उपयोग किया गया है, जिसमें विद्युत कर्षण में 5 मिलियन यूनिट व अन्य कार्यों में 90 मिलियन यूनिट तथा 34.26 लाख किली डीजल, डीजल कर्षण में उपयोग में लाया गया है। इन क्षेत्रों में ऊर्जा की बचत के विभिन्न उपाय किए जा रहे हैं। ऊर्जा के वैकल्पिक संसाधनों, खास तौर पर सौर ऊर्जा के अंतर्गत इस रेलवे पर कुल 6973 के डब्ल्यूपी क्षमता के सोलर पावर पैनल प्लेटफार्म व कार्यालय भवनों की छतों पर लगाए हैं तथा 8.68 एम डब्ल्यू पी क्षमता के सोलर पाॅवर पैनल का कार्य चल रहा है।

