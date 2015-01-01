पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम की सख्ती:निशान और सुजूकी मोटर्स शोरूम सहित 6 को नगर निगम ने प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा न कराने पर भेजे नोटिस

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम हिसार (फाइल फोटो)

प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स पर प्रदेश सरकार ने शत प्रतिशत ब्याज व एरियर आदि पर छूट दी हुई है। इसके बाद भी शहर के बड़े प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स बकायेदार अपना प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा नहीं करवा रहे हैं। इन बड़े बकायादाराें के खिलाफ अब नगर निगम प्रशासन ने सख्ती बरतनी शुरू कर दी है। निगम प्रशासन ने गुरुवार काे छह बड़े बकायदारों जिनमें निशान मोटर्स व सुजूकी मोटर्स जैसे बड़े बड़े शोरूम मालिकों के नाम शामिल हैं।

उन्हें प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा नहीं करवाने पर नोटिस जारी किया है। यदि बकायादार नोटिस के बाद भी प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा नहीं करवाते हैं तो नियमानुसार प्रशासन उनकी प्रॉपर्टी को सील कर सकता है। निगम अधिकारी ने बताया कि बड़े बकायदारों को नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे हैं।

निगम ने इन्हें भेजे नोटिस

1. निशान मारूति शोरूम इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया को ~9312498 प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा नहीं करवाने पर नोटिस जारी। 2. मारूति सुजूकी मोटर्स शोरूम के मालिक प्रमोद चिकारा और रविंद्र सिंह नजदीक हांसी रोड, इंडस्ट्रियल क्षेत्र सातरोड को ~1987530 जमा नहीं करवाने पर नोटिस जारी। 3. सुनील बंसल व अनिल बंसल व पवन बंसल इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया को ~2636811 प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा नहीं करवाने पर नोटिस जारी। 4. संदीप कुमार जीजेयू के सामने विकास नगर को 1026682 रुपये प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा न कराने पर नोटिस जारी। 5. घनश्याम 310 विकास नगर को 923274 रुपये जमा नहीं करवाने पर नोटिस जारी किया गया। 6 अजय कुमार इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया को 795661 रुपये जमा नहीं करवाने पर नोटिस जारी किया है।

सरकार ने प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के ब्याज, एरियर आदि पर छूट दी हुई है। शहरवासी इस छूट का लाभ उठाएं और अपना प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा करवाएं। प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा नहीं करवाने वाले बड़े बकायदारों को नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं। -अशोक गर्ग, नगर निगम आयुक्त, हिसार।

