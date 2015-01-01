पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • Now Going To Every Village And City, Will Update The Aadhaar Card, Employees Of The Postal Department, Three Mobile Teams Formed, Camps Will Be Started

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:अब हर गांव-शहर में जाकर आधार कार्ड अपडेट करेंगे डाक विभाग के कर्मचारी, तीन मोबाइल टीमें गठित, लगेंगे शिविर

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • डाक विभाग के मंडल अधीक्षक ने हिसार के अलावा सिरसा, फतेहाबाद के अधिकारियाें काे दिए निर्देश
  • शिविर के लिए डाक विभाग के अधिकारियाें से करना हाेगा संपर्क

आधार कार्ड अपडेट करवाने के इच्छुक लाेगाें के लिए अच्छी खबर है। अब डाक विभाग की माेबाइल टीमें शहर ही नहीं गांवों में जाकर लाेगाें के आधार कार्ड काे अपडेट करेंगी। विभाग ने इसके लिए हिसार, सिरसा और फतेहाबाद के डाक विभाग की मोबाइलें टीमें गठित की हैं। लाेगाें की मांग पर ही शिविर लगाने का स्थान चिह्नित किया जाएगा।

दरअसल, काफी संख्या में ऐसे लाेग हैं, जाे आधार कार्ड में आई खामियाें काे दूर कराने के लिए विभागीय अधिकारियाें, डाक विभाग के चक्कर काटते हैं। इसके बाद भी कई बार उनकी समस्या का समाधान नहीं हाे पाता। डाक विभाग के मंडल अधीक्षक संजय कुमार ने बताया कि लाेगाें काे आधार अपडेट कराने में किसी तरह की परेशानी न हाे, इसके लिए हिसार, फतेहाबाद और सिरसा में तीन माेबाइल वैन चलाई गई हैं।

यदि गांव का सरपंच या फिर अन्य गणमान्य व्यक्ति शिविर के लिए डाक विभाग के अधिकारियाें से संपर्क करते हैं ताे वहां पर माेबाइल टीम काे भेजकर शिविर लगवाया जाएगा। ताकि लोगों को नजदीक ही सुविधा मिल जाए। इसके अलावा लाेग शिविर के लिए प्रधान कार्यालय हिसार में भी संपर्क कर सकते हैं। प्रयास रहेगा कि शिविर में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखा जाएं। यही नहीं पहुंचने वाले लाेगाें काे भी परेशानी न हाे।

डाक विभाग की विभिन्न याेजनाओं की भी जानकारी देगी माेबाइल वैन

मंडल अधीक्षक संजय कुमार ने बताया कि माेबाइल वैन डाक विभाग की तरफ से चलाई जा रही सुकन्या समेत विभिन्न याेजनाओं की जानकारी भी ग्रामीणाें काे देगी। ताकि ग्रामीण याेजनाओं का अधिक से अधिक लाभ उठा सकें। लाेगाें काे याेजनाओं के बारे में पम्फलेट भी बांटे जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें