पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • Of The 301 Who Lost Their Lives From Corona, 218 Were Already Suffering From Serious Diseases, 60 Were Elderly Plus 197

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महामारी:कोरोना से जान गंवाने वाले 301 में से 218 पहले ही गंभीर रोगों से ग्रस्त थे, 60 प्लस के बुजुर्ग थे 197

हिसार7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • 201 दिन में हुई थी 100 मौतें, 236वें दिन तक 200 और 260वें दिन 301 पहुंचा आंकड़ा

कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या घटने के साथ मृत्यु का आंकड़ा बढ़ रहा है। महामारी के कहर से अब तक 301 रोगी दम तोड़ चुके हैं। सबसे ज्यादा बुजुर्गों ने जान गंवाई है। कोरोना की दस्तक के बाद 201 दिन में 100 संक्रमितों की मौत हुई थी। इसके बाद महज 35 दिन यानी 236वें दिन आंकड़ा 200 को छू गया था। चिंता की बात यह है कि बीते 25 दिन यानी 260वें दिन मृत्यु का आंकड़ा 300 पार होकर 301 तक पहुंच चुका है।

दिसंबर माह के 15 दिनों में 64 रोगियों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। बुजुर्गों के बाद सबसे ज्यादा 41 से 59 वर्षीय रोगियों की जान गई है। हालांकि इस बीच राहत की बात यह कि नये संक्रमिताें की संख्या कम हाे रही है। वहीं, राेगियाें के स्वस्थ हाेने पर रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 96.07 फीसद पहुंच गया है।

अब तक कोरोना से सबसे कम उम्र की 16 साल की बेटी खोयी

1. सबसे कम उम्र में मौत : खेड़ी बर्की की 16 वर्षीय लड़की की मृत्यु हुई है।

2. सबसे यंगस्टर की मौत : नलवा के 22 वर्षीय युवक की मृत्यु हुई है।

3. सबसे उम्रदराज की मौत : कैमरी गांव की 87 वर्षीय महिला की मृत्यु हुई है।

फिजिशियन बोले : सर्दी से बचना ज्यादा जरूरी

सिविल अस्पताल के फिजिशियन डॉ. अजय चुघ का कहना है कि गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त रोगियों को सर्दी में ज्यादा देखभाल की जरूरत है। लापरवाही बरती और कोरोना की चपेट में आए तो जान का जोखिम हो सकता है। इसलिए मास्क और गर्म कपड़े पहनें। बाहरी खानपान से बचें, घर में रहकर एक्सरसाइज करें। गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त रोगी सुबह व शाम को सैर करने से बचें।

45 नये पॉजिटिव, खेड़ी बर्की में 18 सहित 25 स्टूडेंट्स संक्रमित मिले, तीन रोगियों की मौत

जिले में मंगलवार को तीन और संक्रमितों की मौत का आंकड़ा कोविड पोर्टल पर अपडेट हुआ है। इनमें गोल कोठी हांसी के 41 वर्षीय, आदमपुर के 65 और सेक्टर-14 के 62 वर्षीय रोगी शामिल हैं। 45 नये संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें खेड़ी बर्की के 18 स्टूडेंट्स संक्रमित मिले हैं। फरीदपुर, उकलाना, सिंघवा, मेहंदा, नारनौंद में 2 व गांधी नगर में भी स्टूडेंट्स संक्रमित मिले हैं। बरवाला के एसएमओ परमजीत ने बताया कि 12 दिसंबर को खेड़ी बर्की में रेंडमली करीब 60 स्टूडेंट्स की सैंपलिंग करवाई थी, जिनमें से 18 संक्रमित मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें