मौसम:एक्यूआई 387 पर, सैर हो सकती है नुकसानदेह, चिकित्सकों ने बच्चों और बुजुर्गों का ध्यान रखने को कहा

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।

शहर में प्रदूषण के कारण सुबह और शाम टहलना नुकसानदेह साबित हाे सकता है। पिछले दाे दिन से स्थिति ज्यादा खराब है। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि आने वाले दिनाें में प्रदूषण की स्थिति और भी अधिक बिगड़ सकती है। शुक्रवार काे एक्यूआई 387 पर पहुंच गया। जाे बहुत खराब है। हालांकि न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। जबकि वीरवार का न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। हालांकि न्यूनतम तापमान मे कमी हाेने के कारण लाेगाें ने दिन के समय गर्मी भी महसूस की। जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

प्रदूषण से सांस के रोगियों के लिए बढ़ रही परेशानी
प्रदूषण का बढ़ता ग्राफ आने वाले दिनाें में 12 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चाें के लिए ज्यादा घातक हाे सकता है। माैसम में ठंड बढ़ने के साथ बच्चाें में इम्यूनिटी पावर कम हाेना भी परेशानी का कारण बन सकता है। जाे उनकी सांस की तकलीफ बढ़ाने में ज्यादा प्रभावी हाेता है। सीएमओ डा. रत्ना भारती का कहना है कि बच्चाें के खानपान पर विशेष ध्यान देना चाहिए।

हरसैक ने अनुसार पांच स्थानाें पर पराली जलती मिली
कृषि विभाग काे हरसैक ने 14 जबकि विभागीय अधिकारियाें ने 4 स्थानाें पर फायर लाेकेशन की जानकारी दी थी। पांच किसानाें के चालान किए गए। कृषि विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर विनाेद फाैगाट ने किसानाें से पराली नहीं जाने की अपील की है। बताया कि अब तक 76 किसानाें के पराली जलाने पर चालान किए जा चुके हैं।

