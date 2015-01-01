पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • On Diwali, The Corporation Prepares For Uninterrupted Power Supply, Teams Will Handle Subdivision Wise System

नगर निगम की तैयारी:दिवाली पर निगम की बिना कट बिजली सप्लाई की तैयारी, सबडिविजन वाइज व्यवस्था संभालेंगी टीमें

हिसार4 घंटे पहले
हर साल की तरह इस बार भी दीपावली पर शहर और गांव पूरी तरह से जगमग रहेंगे। जिसे लेकर बिजली निगम ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। दीपावली पर लाेगाें काे किसी तरह के बिजली कट नहीं झेलने पड़ें, इसलिए व्यवस्था की जा रही है। बिजली निगम ने फैसला लिया कि दिवाली के चलते बिना कट के सप्लाई दी जाए। जिसे लेकर बिजली निगम ने मेंटेनेंस का कार्य पूरा कर लिया है।

निगम दिवाली के एक दिन पहले क्षेत्र अनुसार अलग-अलग एरिया में सब डिविजन वाइज कर्मचारियाें की ड्यूटी तय करेगा। निगम के अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि दिवाली के अवसर पर कर्मचारियाें की ड्यूटी दिन की बजाय रात काे लगाई जाएंगी ताकि त्याेहार के अवसर पर शहर और गांव में बिना बाधा के सप्लाई दी जा सके।

पिछले कई दिनों से निगम लाइनों की मरम्मत करा रहा है जाेकि लगभग पूरी हाे चुकी है। दीवाली से एक दिन पहले कर्मचारियाें की ड्यूटी तय की जाएगी ताकि बिना बाधा के बिजली की सप्लाई हाे सके।- राहुल सांगवान, एसडीओ, सिविल लाइन सब डिविजन, हिसार।

