पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • On The Fourth Day, The Corporation Team Controlled The Fire Found In The Garbage Dumping Site, The Commissioner Said The Villagers Will Not Be Allowed To Suffer

आगजनी:चाैथे दिन निगम टीम ने कचरा डंपिंग साइट में लगी आग पर पाया काबू, कमिश्नर ने कहा- ग्रामीणाें काे नहीं हाेने दी जाएगी परेशानी

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डंपिंग साइट से उठता धुआं।

आखिरकार चाैथे दिन नगर निगम टीम ने फायर कर्मियाें की सहायता से कचरा डंपिंग साइट में लगी आग पर काबू पा लिया। मगर साइट से अभी भी लगातार धुआं उठ रहा है। इसके कारण ढूंढूर समेत आसपास के करीब 16 हजार से अधिक लाेगाें काे परेशानी हाे रही है। ग्रामीण मामले काे लेकर शुक्रवार काे बैठक कर रणनीति तैयार करेंगे।

ग्रामीणाें ने कहा कि बैठक में 31 से डंपिंग साइट पर तालाबंदी का निर्णय लिया जा सकता है। कचरा डंपिंग साइट में पिछले चार दिन से कूड़े के ढेर में लगी लग रही थी। इसके कारण आसपास क्षेत्र में प्रदूषण हाेने के कारण जहां ग्रामीणाें काे परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

तीन दिन पहले ही आग नहीं बुझाए जाने के विरोध में ग्रामीणाें ने डंपिंग स्टेशन पर तालाबंदी कर धरना दिया था। ढंढूर गांव के सरपंच मनाेज शर्मा ने बताया कि गुरुवार काे टीम ने आग ताे बुझा दी मगर मिट्टी नहीं डाली थी। जिससे सांस लेना भी मुश्किल हाे रहा है। धुएं से वाहन चालकों को परेशानी होती है।

डंपिंग साइट में लगी आग पर पूरी तरह से काबू पा लिया गया है। धुएं के कारण ग्रामीणाें काे परेशानी नहीं हाेने दी जाएगी। जल्द ही साइट काे दूसरी जगह शिफ्ट कर दिया जाएगा। - अशाेक कुमार गर्ग, कमिश्नर नगर निगम, हिसार।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें