समस्या:सातवें दिन नगर निगम टीम ने डंपिंग साइट से उठ रहे धुएं पर पाया काबू, ग्रामीणाें का आराेप -साइट के अंदर कूड़े पर नहीं डलवाई गई मिट्टी

हिसार2 दिन पहले
सिरसा राेड स्थित निगम के कचरा डंपिंग साइट में आग लगने के बाद उठ रहे धुएं पर रविवार काने पूरी तरह से काबू पा लिया गया। हालांकि कूड़े पर मिट्टी नहीं डालने अकार आवारा पशुओं काे गाेशाला नहीं छुड़वाने का लेकर ग्रामीणाें में नाराजगी है। ग्रामीणाें द्वारा दी गई चेतावनी का साेमवार काे अंतिम दिन है। दरअसल, पिछले छह दिन से लगातार ढूंढर के पास स्थित नगर निगम की डंपिंग साइट से धुआं उठ रहा था। प्रदूषण के कारण आसपास क्षेत्र मे रहने वाले करीब 16 हजार लोगेां को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा था।

ग्रामीणाें ने विराेध में डंपिंग साइट में धरना भी दिया था। बाद में नगर निगम कमिश्नर के आश्वासन पर किसी तरह धरना खत्म किया गया था।गांव के सरपंच मनाेज शर्मा ने बताया कि सातवें दिन धुएं काने नगर निगम की टीम ने बुझा दिया। आराेप है कि मगर अभी भी कचरे पर मिट्टी नहीं डाली गई है। यहीं नहीं न ही साइट की देखरेख काने सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाए गए हैं। एक कैमरा लगवाने की बात कहीं जा रही है। इसके अलावा प्रदूषण के लिए दाेषी इंचार्ज क खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है। ग्रामीणाें ने डंपिंग स्टेशन के आसपास सड़क पर घूमने वाले आवारा पशुओं काने गाैशाला में छुड़वाने की मांग की है।

अधिकारियाें काे आशंका किसी अज्ञात ने लगाई आग, सीसीटीवी लगेंगे

नगर निगम के अधिकारियाें काे आशंका है कि डंपिंग साइट में किसी अज्ञात ने आग लगाई है। नगर निगम के कमिश्नर अशाेक कुमार गर्ग ने बताया कि डंपिंग साइट से केराेसीन की केन भी बरामद हुई है। ऐसा भी हाे सकता है कि किसी बाहरी ने आग लगाई हाे। हालांकि जांच चल रही है। डंपिंग स्टेशन की निगरानी काे सीसीटीवी लगवाएं जा रहे हैं। सीसीटीवी का कंट्राेल रुम नगर निगम कमिश्नर के यहां हाेगा। कमिश्नर का कहना है कि जल्द ही डंपिंग साइट के चाराें और सीसीटीवी लगाने का कार्य पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

