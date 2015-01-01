पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम में चली प्रक्रिया:डेयरी प्लाजा के 410 में से केवल 16 प्लाॅट ही बिके एसाेसिएशन ने किया विराेध, कहा-बाेली कैंसिल हाे

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम कार्यालय में डेयरी प्लाजा के प्लॉटों की बोली लगाते हुए शहरवासी।

डेयरी प्लाजा प्राेजेक्ट के प्लाॅटाें की मंगलवार काे बाेली हुई। पशु डेयरियों को शहर से बाहर शिफ्ट करने काे 17 साल बाद सिरे चढ़ रहे प्राेजेक्ट की प्रक्रिया पर डेयरी संचालकाें ने विराेध जताया। कुल 410 प्लाॅटों में से पशु डेयरी बनाने के लिए 250 गज के केवल 16 प्लाॅट ही बिके। एक प्लाॅट काॅमर्शियल बिका। काॅमर्शियल की बाेली के बाद जैसे ही डेयरी के प्लाॅटाें की बाेली शुरू हुई पशु डेयरी एसाेसिएशन ने विराेध कर दिया।

बाेली देने वालाें काे एसोसिएशन प्रधान ने प्राॅपर्टी डीलर बताया। उन्हाेंने नगर निगम के सर्वे पर भी सवाल उठाए और कहा कि फर्जी सर्वे किया है जिसके आधार पर ही प्राॅपर्टी डीलर टाेकन लेकर बाेली में बैठे हैं। काफी बहस के बाद एसाेसिएशन मेयर के पास पहुंच गई। मेयर ने माैके पर आकर जांच की।

नगर निगम अधिकारियाें ने एसो. प्रधान के आरोपों को गलत बताते हुए तर्क दिया कि सर्वे के आधार पर ही टाेकन दिए गए हैं और लाेग बाेली दे रहे हैं। पूरी प्रक्रिया की वीडियाेग्राफी कराई जा रही है आप चेक कर सकते हैं। उप निगम आयुक्त डाॅ. प्रदीप हुड्डा की अध्यक्षता में डेयरी प्लाॅटों व दुकानों की बोली हुई। इस दौरान एक्सईएन एचके शर्मा, संदीप सिहाग, एमई सुनील लांबा, एसओ विक्रम, एलओ प्रवीण बैनीवाल, सुपरिटेंडेंट धर्मपाल भांभू, सुरेंद्र शर्मा, कृष्ण सैनी मौजूद रहे।

14 प्लाॅट 250 गज के और 2 प्लाॅट 350 वर्ग गज के बिके, उधर डेयरी संचालकों ने मांग पत्र सौंपा

नगर निगम परिसर में मंगलवार को डेयरी प्लाॅटों व एससीओ और डीएसएस की खुली बोली हुई। इस बोली में 14 प्लाॅट 250 गज के व 2 प्लाॅट 350 वर्ग गज के कुल 16 प्लाॅट बिके। उप निगम आयुक्त ने बताया कि डेयरी के 16 प्लाॅटों और 3 एससीओ व एक डीएसएस की बोली मंगलवार को हुई है। 70 लाख रुपये की सबसे ऊंची बोली एससीओ की रही। वहीं डेयरी एसोसिएशन ने मेयर गौतम सरदाना को मांग पत्र सौंपा।

डेयरी एसोसिएशन ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर मांगपत्र सौंपा है। हमारा प्रयास है कि डेयरी को शहर से बाहर शिफ्ट कर शहरवासियों की समस्या का समाधान किया जा सके। एसाेसिएशन ने जाे मांग रखी है अधिकारियाें और सरकार के समक्ष रखी जाएगी।'' -गाैतम सरदाना, मेयर, हिसार।

डेयरी प्रोजेक्ट के प्लाॅटों और दुकानों की बोली में शहरवासियों ने हिस्सा लिया है। हमारा प्रयास है कि डेयरी मालिकों को शहर से बाहर जगह मिले और वह बेहतर तरीके से अपना दूध का व्यापार करें। उम्मीद है कि इसी प्रकार डेयरी मालिकों का सहयोग डेयरी प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर मिलता रहेगा।'' -अशोक गर्ग, आयुक्त, नगर निगम।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें