  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  • Open Merit List Released In Government College, Students Will Be Able To Fill Online Fees Today, Admissions Can Be Canceled If Not Filled

शिक्षा:गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज में ओपन मेरिट लिस्ट जारी, छात्र आज भर सकेंगे ऑनलाइन फीस, न भरने पर रद्द हो सकता है एडमिशन

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिसार के एफसी कॉलेज में मास्क लगाकर एडमिशन लेने के लिए छात्राएं लाइन में खड़ी नजर आईं, मगर यहां दो गज की दूरी नजर नहीं आई।

गवर्नमेंट पीजी कॉलेज हिसार में ऑनलाइन ओपन कटऑफ गुरुवार को जारी हुई। फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग के लिए चुने गए स्टूडेंट्स को 30 अक्टूबर को सुबह 9 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक अपने सभी दस्तावेजों के साथ दाखिला लेने के लिए परिसर पहुंचना होगा। यह जानकारी देते हुए ऑनलाइन एडमिशन के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. यशवंत सांगवान ने बताया कि 29 अक्टूबर बीए, बीएससी व बीकॉम प्रथम कक्षा में खाली सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग के लिए उपस्थित हुए विद्यार्थियों में से खाली सीटों के अनुसार मेरिट लिस्ट जारी की है।

मेरिट लिस्ट में शामिल विद्यार्थी 30 अक्टूबर शुक्रवार को सुबह 9 बजे सभी दस्तावेजों के साथ कॉलेज में पहुंचकर दाखिला ले सकते हैं। दाखिले के लिए सभी दस्तावेजों की जांच करने के बाद 30 अक्टूबर को ही रात 12 बजे तक ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करवानी होगी।

विद्यार्थी को लाना होगा डेबिट कार्ड

दाखिला सूची में शामिल विद्यार्थी अपने साथ सभी आवश्यक दस्तावेज, डेबिट कार्ड, एटीएम साथ लेकर आना होगा। वहीं ऑनलाइन फीस जमा नहीं करवाने वाले विद्यार्थियों का दाखिला अपने आप रद्द हो जाएगा।

अभिभावकों व विद्यार्थियों को मास्क लगाकर आना अनिवार्य

कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर डॉ. सुखबीर सिंह ने बताया कि कॉविड 19 के चलते कॉलेज आने वाले सभी विद्यार्थी व अभिभावक मास्क, सेनेटाइजर व उचित दूरी जैसे सुरक्षा मापदंडों का पालन करें। कॉलेज परिसर में केवल दाखिला लेने वाले विद्यार्थी ही आएं। दाखिले से संबंधित पूरी जानकारी कॉलेज की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है, इसके अलावा कॉलेज परिसर में भी जगह जगह सूचनाएं चस्पा कर रखी हैं।

