कोरोना का कहर:बचाव के उपाय नहीं अपना रहे लोग, न उचित दूरी रख रहे और न पहनते हैं मास्क इसलिए वायरस कर रहा अटैक

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
एनएचएम के एडमिन डायरेक्टर डॉ. बीके राजौरा ने कोविड टेस्टिंग, स्क्रीनिंग और डेथ केसों की जानकारी ली।

जिले में काेराेना संक्रमिताें व मृत्यु दर बढ़ने के कारणाें काे जानने के लिए गुरुवार काे सिविल अस्पताल में पंचकूला से एनएचएम के डायरेक्टर एडमिन डाॅ. बीके राजाैरा और एमओ डाॅ. सुमित पहुंचे। इस दाैरान सीएमओ डाॅ. रतना भारती, पीएमओ डाॅ. गाेविंद सहित अन्य स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियाें के साथ मीटिंग की। इस दौरान डॉ. राजौरा ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत में बताया कि जिन जिलों में कोरोना संक्रमित व मृत्यु दर बढ़ रही है, वहां डायरेक्टर स्तर के अधिकारियों को निरीक्षण करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। हिसार में कोरोना पॉजिविटी रेट के अलावा संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है।

यहां आकर महसूस किया है कि कोरोना से बचाव के उपायों को लोग नजरअंदाज कर रहे हैं। न तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखते हैं और न मास्क पहनते हैं। फेस्टिव सीजन के चलते बाजारों में काफी भीड़ रही। यहां भी बिना मास्क लोग घूमते नजर आए। यह भी संक्रमण फैलने का प्रमुख कारण रहा है। आमजन को कोरोना से बचने के लिए जरूरी उपाय अपनाने के लिए जागरूक किया जाएगा। इसके साथ स्वास्थ्य विभाग स्तर पर कुछ कमियां हैं, जिन्हें दूर करवाएंगे।

डॉ. राजौरा ने अधिकारियों से लिया अपडेट
डॉ. राजौरा ने कहा कि डीसी-एसपी से मुलाकात करके उनके स्तर पर कोरोना नियंत्रण के लिए सहयोग लेंगे। स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग के बाद डॉ. राजौरा ने कोविड फ्लू क्लीनिक, कोविड सैंपलिंग ब्लॉक और कोविड वार रूम का निरीक्षण किया। जाना कि किस माह कितने संक्रमित मिले, कितने रोगियों की मृत्यु हुई, इसके पीछे क्या कारण रहें, कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग 100 फीसद हो रही है या नहीं, होम आइसोलेट रोगियों की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए क्या व्यवस्था है। टेस्टिंग किट्स और लैब टेक्निशियन काफी कम है। मैनपावर और अन्य लॉजिस्टिक आइट्मस की जरूरत हैं, जिन्हें मुख्यालय से मुहैया करवाने का प्रयास रहेगा।

मास्क न पहनने पर कटेंगे चालान, 3 टीमें बनेंगी
सीएमओ डॉ. रतना भारती ने बताया कि बाजारों में बिना मास्क पहने लोगों के चालान कटेंगे। डीसी डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी ने भी दिशा-निर्देश दिए हैं। तीन टीमों का गठन होगा, जिसमें पुलिस कर्मी साथ होंगे। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मुनादी करवाएंगे ताकि लोग जागरूक हों।

