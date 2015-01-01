पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार:इलेक्ट्रोफॉर्मिंग टेक्नोलॉजी से बनी लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्ति की स्पेशल डिमांड, मिट्टी और मेटेलिक पेंट को भी लोग कर रहे पसंद

हिसार5 मिनट पहले
दीवाली सिर्फ दीपों और रोशनी का त्योहार नहीं बल्कि लोगों की आस्था, विश्वास और श्रद्धा का प्रतीक है। इसके साथ ही संस्कृति के भी कई रंगों को समेटे है दिवाली। घर में मां लक्ष्मी और गणपति का आगमन हो इसलिए दिवाली पर हर कोई अपने घर लक्ष्मी गणेश की मूर्ति लाता है। इस बार बाजार में लक्ष्मी-गणेश की प्रतिमाओं की कई तरह की वैरायटी मिल रही है।

शहर के स्टॉल्स से लेकर बड़ी दुकानों में मिट्टी और धातु की प्रतिमाएं चुनने के लिए ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी है। इसके साथ ही ज्वेलर्स पर भी सोने और चांदी के लक्ष्मी-गणेश, स्वास्तिक, कलश और लक्ष्मी चरणपादुका खरीदने के लिए ग्राहक पहुंच रहे हैं।

मिट्टी व मिश्र धातु से बनीं मूर्तियां भी ट्रेंड में

जेब छोटी हो या बड़ी हर कोई अपने घर में लक्ष्मी-गणेश जरूर लाता है। ऐसे में निम्न और मध्यम वर्ग के लोग घर पर मिट्टी और मिश्र धातु से बने लक्ष्मी गणेश लेना पसंद कर रहे हैं। टाॅउन पार्क के पास लगी स्टाॅल की विक्रेता रोशनी ने बताया कि मिट्टी की लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्ति 80 रुपए से शुरू हैं। जबकि मेटेलिक पेंट से सजे लक्ष्मी गणेश 120 से 150 रुपये में मिल रहे हैं। एमसी कॉलोनी स्थित बालाजी स्टोर के ऑनर दीपक ने बताया कि इस बार मिश्र धातु से बने लक्ष्मी गणेश की मूर्ति भी लोगों को काफी लुभा रहे हैं। जिसमें गणेश और सरस्वती की इकट्ठी प्रतिमा भी शामिल है।

ज्वैलर्स ने किया सिंहासन पर खास काम

राजगुरु मार्केट स्थित सरस्वती ज्वेलर्स के ऑनर साहिल जैन ने बताया कि इस बार सिल्वर में लक्ष्मी गणेश, चरणपादुका, और अखंड ज्योत के साथ लोगों को नया तुलसी वृक्ष और चौकी बहुत पसंद आ रही है। लोग अपने घर एक लक्ष्मी गणेश का जोड़ा हर साल ही लेकर जाते हैं। इसलिए इस बार उनके सिंहासन पर खास काम किया गया है। जिसके चलते कलश में विराजमान गणेश, शेषनाग पर विराजमान भगवान विष्णु संग लक्ष्मी, चौकी पर विराजमान लक्ष्मी गणेश, अष्टलक्ष्मी, मंदिर में विराजमान लक्ष्मी गणेश ग्राहकों की स्पेशल डिमांड पर बनवाए गए हैं।

