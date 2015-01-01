पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन-एडमिशन:पीजी प्रोग्राम्स एडमिशन अलर्ट, आज दोपहर 12 बजे तक टेंटेटिव स्कोर लिस्ट में करा सकते हैं करेक्शन

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
यूनिवर्सिटी खुलने के बाद पीजी प्रोग्राम्स एडमिशन पर काम जारी है। जीजेयू ने ऑनलाइन काउंसिलिंग का शेड्यूल जारी किया है। स्टूडेंट्स शुक्रवार दोपहर 12 बजे तक अपलोड की गई लिस्ट में करेक्शन करवा सकते हैं। इसके बाद करेक्शन मान्य नहीं होगी। यूनिवर्सिटी ने 11 पीजी प्रोगाम्स की फर्स्ट ऑनलाइन काउंसिलिंग की डेट जारी की है। फर्स्ट मेरिट लिस्ट में आए नाम के अनुसार स्टूडेंट्स पीजी प्रोग्राम्स में एडमिशन ले सकते हैं।

23 को इन प्रोग्राम्स की फर्स्ट ऑनलाइन काउंसिलिंग

मास्टर ऑफ बिजनेस एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन, मास्टर ऑफ कॉमर्स, एम.टेक (कम्प्यूटर साइंस एंड इंजीनियरिंग), एमटेक (इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड कम्युनिकेशन इंजीनियरिंग), एम. टेक (एन्वायरमेंटल साइंस एंड इंजीनियरिंग), एम. टेक (फूड टेक्नोलॉजी), एम. टेक (जियो इंफोर्मेटिक्स), एम.टेक (मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग), एम टेक (नैनो साइंस एंड टेक्नोलाॅजी), एम टेक(प्रिंटिंग टेक्नोलॉजी)।

24 को इन प्रोग्राम्स की होगी पहली काउंसिलिंग

एमएससी (कैमिस्ट्री),एमएससी (मैथेमेटिक्स), एमएससी (फिजिक्स), एमएससी (बायोटेक्नोलॉजी) एंड एमएससी (माइक्रोबायोलॉजी), एमएससी (एन्वायरमेंटल साइंस), एमएससी (फूड टेक्नोलॉजी)।

25 नवंबर को इन प्रोग्राम्स का शेड्यूल

एमए (इंग्लिश), एमए (हिंदी), एमएससी (इकोनॉमिक्स), एमएससी (साइकोलॉजी), एमएससी (योग साइंस एंड थेरेपी), एमएससी (मास कम्युनिकेशन), मास्टर ऑफ कम्प्यूटर एप्लीकेशन, मास्टर ऑफ (फार्मेसी), मास्टर ऑफ (फिजियोथेरेपी), पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट डिप्लोेमा इन योगा साइंस एंड थेरेपी की काउसिलिंग होगी।

गवर्नमेंट पीजी कॉलेज में 20 काे खेल कोटे में ले सकेंगे दाखिला

खेलाें में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ी राजकीय महाविद्यालय में सभी संकायाें में यूजी कक्षाओं में खेल काेटे की सीटाें पर 20 नवंबर से दाखिले के लिए आ सकते हैं। इस पर दाखिले के लिए फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग हाेगी। ऑनलाइन एडमिशन नाेडल ऑफिसर डाॅ. यशवंत सांगवान व कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर डाॅ. सुखबीर दुहन ने बताया कि जीजेयू द्वारा खेलाें में उत्कृष्ट खिलाड़ियाें के लिए बीए में दस सीटें तथा बीकाॅम व बीएससी में पांच-पांच खेल काेटे से अतिरिक्त सीटें भरने का पत्र जारी किया था।

इसके बाद महाविद्यालय प्रशासन की ओर से उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय काे पत्र लिखकर निर्धारित सीटाें से अतिरिक्त खेल काेटे की सीट बढ़ाने का अनुराेध किया गया। जिस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय ने बीए में दस सीटें, बीकाॅम व बीएससी में पांच-पांच सीटें पर खेल काेटे की बढ़ा दी है। 20 नवंबर काे केवल बीकॉम तथा बीएससी कक्षा में खेल कोटे की सीटों पर दाखिला किया जाएगा।

