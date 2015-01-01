पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहशत में कर्मचारी:रोडवेज वर्कशॉप के कमरे के बरामदे का पिलर ढहा, छत गिरने का खतरा

हिसार37 मिनट पहले
डिपाे वर्कशाॅप के कमरे का टूटा पिलर।

परिवहन डिपाे का हाल पिछले दाे-तीन महीनाें से बदहाल है। वर्कशाॅप में ग्रुप सी और ग्रुप ए के कर्मचारियाें के लिए बने कमरे बिना देखभाल के खस्ताहाल होते जा रहे हैं। रोडवेज कर्मचारियाें का कहना है कि करीब दाे महीने पहले वर्कशाॅप में बने कमरे के बरामदे का पिलर टूट गया था। इसके चलते कमराें की छत बिना पिलराें के ही टीकी हुई है। ऐसे में राेडवेज कर्मचारियाें को हादसा हाेने का डर बना रहता है।

कर्मचारियाें का कहना है कि जीएम राहुल मित्तल काे कमराें की खस्ता हालात के बारे में काफी बार बताया जा चुका है, लेकिन तीन महीने से ज्यादा समय बीतने के बाद भी काेई सुध लेने वाला नहीं है। यह जानकारी देते हुए ऑल हरियाणा राेडवेज वर्कर यूनियन के सचिव अरूण शर्मा ने बताया कि वर्कशाॅप के काम अधिकारियाें की लापरवाही के कारण पिछले दाे तीन महीनाें से रुके हैं। कर्मचारियों में खस्ताहाल कमरे की छत गिरने का डर बना रहता है। प्रशासन को सुध लेकर इन्हें ठीक करवाना चाहिए, ताकि सुरक्षा बनी रहे।

मुझे किसी भी अधिकारी ने मुझे वर्कशाॅप के कमराें की हालत के बारे में अवगत नहीं करवाया है। जल्द ही बिना पिलर वाले कमरे की मरम्मत का काम शुरू करवाया जाएगा। - राहुल मित्तल, जीएम, हरियाणा राेडवेज, हिसार।

पीरांवाली के व्यक्ति पर हमला कर जान से मारने की धमकी दी, केस

पीरांवाली के सतनाम उर्फ सोनू की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने बिट्‌टू, कुलवंत उर्फ कालू, मलकीत, पिला सिंह व मत्ती के खिलाफ मारपीट, जान से मारने की धमकी सहित अन्य आरोपाें के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस को सतनाम उर्फ साेनू ने बताया कि आरोपी ने मेरे पर हमला कर दिया। जब विरोध किया तो धमकी देने लगे। आरोप है कि हथियार से हमला करके घायल कर दिया। शोर मचाने पर आरोपी वहां से फरार हो गए। घायल हालत में उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में दाखिल हुआ था। पुलिस ने बयान लेकर केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है।

