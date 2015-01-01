पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना:पुलिस ने बिना मास्क पहनने वालाें के चालान भी काटे और मास्क भी बांटे

हिसार27 मिनट पहले
शहर में बढ़ रहे काेराेना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए पुलिस ने बिना मास्क पहनने वालाें के खिलाफ सख्ती शुरू कर दी है। चालान काटे जा रहे हैं। साथ ही पुलिस लाेगाें काे मास्क पहने के लिए जागरूक भी कर रही है।

साेमवार काे भी ट्रैफिक एसएचओ शमशेर के द्वारा शुरू किए गए जागरूकता अभियान के तहत एसआई संतलाल द्वारा टीम के साथ कैंप चाैक, डाबड़ा चाैक व बरवाला चुंगी पर मास्क न पहने वाले लाेगाें काे जागरूक किया। यही नहीं एसएचओ शमशेर ने बसाें, सड़काें के अलावा रेहड़ियाें पर जाकर लाेगाें काे जागरूक किया।

आईएमए के प्रधान बोले... कोरोना पर नियंत्रण को लगानी चाहिए धारा 144

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के प्रधान डॉ. जेपीएस नलवा का कहना है कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण बेकाबू हो चुका है। इसकी चेन तोड़ने और नियंत्रण के लिए तुरंत प्रभाव से धारा 144 लागू करनी चाहिए। लोग न तो मास्क लगा रहे हैं और न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रख रहे हैं।

इतना ही नहीं शादी समारोह में मेहमानों की संख्या में कटौती करके 50 ही निर्धारित कर देनी चाहिए। ये सुझाव एसोसिएशन की तरफ से डीसी को दिए हैं। डॉ. नलवा ने बताया कि अस्पतालों में बेड्स उपलब्ध हैं।

