कार्रवाई:सोनू मर्डर केस में 2 आरोपियों काे पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

हिसार30 मिनट पहले
नई सब्जी मंडी के पास बुधवार देर रात टिब्बा दानाशेर वासी 18 वर्षीय सोनू की छुरा घोंपकर हत्या करने के मामले में पुलिस ने 2 नाबालिग हत्यारोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दोनों आरोपियाें काे अदालत में पेश करके ऑब्जर्वेशन होम भेज दिया है। इस मामले में अन्य आरोपियों की धरपकड़ के प्रयास जारी हैं। गौरतलब है कि पुलिस को वारदात के दौरान घायल रोहित ने बताया कि एक आरोपी के साथ सोनू की पहले भी कहासुनी हुई थी। इसी रंजिश में वारदात को अंजाम दिया है।

बुधवार देर रात को नई सब्जी मंडी के पास भोजनालय पर गए थे। वहां पर मैं खाना खा रहा था। सोनू व अरूण बाहर खड़े होकर अपना खाना पैक करवा रहे थे। तब आरोपी वहां बाइक पर सवार होकर आए थे। इन्होंने हमारे पर कमेंट किया कि इन ऑटो वालों से क्या बात करनी। हालांकि हमारे में से कोई भी ऑटो नहीं चलाता है। ऐसे में सोनू उनके पास चला गया था।

बोला कि हम ऑटो नहीं चलाते हैं। हमारे पर कमेंट क्यों किया। इसको लेकर उनके बीच कहासुनी हो गई थी। उन्होंने सोनू को पकड़कर पीटना शुरू कर दिया। आरोपियों ने छुरा निकालकर उस पर ताबड़तोड़ वार कर दिए थे। मैंने व अरूण ने बचाव किया था। इस दौरान हमें भी चोटें लगी थी। घायल हालत में उपचार के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचे थे, वहां पर सोनू को डॉक्टर्स ने मृत घोषित कर दिया था।

