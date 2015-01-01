पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे पर लगाम:पुलिस देख नाले में कुदाई गाड़ी, चालक काे पकड़ा, 244 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
नहरी नाला में कुदाने के बाद फंसी गाड़ी।
  • राणा माइनर के पास पुलिस को देख कच्चे रास्ते पर दौड़ा दी थी गाड़ी

एंटी व्हीकल थेफ्ट टीम के इंचार्ज एसआई नर सिंह के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने बगला रोड स्थित राणा माइनर के पास नशा तस्करी के आरोप में पीरांवाली वासी तीर्थ सिंह को मादक पदार्थ सहित काबू किया है। इस दौरान भागने के चक्कर में आरोपी ने गाड़ी को नहरी नाले में कुदा दिया था जोकि वहां फंस गई। इसके बाद वह गाड़ी से उतरकर भागने लगा, जिसका पीछाकर कर्मियों ने धरदबोचा। आरोपी की तलाशी लेने पर उसके पास से 244 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद हुई है। पुलिस ने गाड़ी कब्जे में लेकर मादक पदार्थ अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

एंटी व्हीकल थेफ्ट टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि पीरांवाली निवासी तीर्थ सिंह नशीला पदार्थ लेकर राणा नहर बगला रोड पर आ रहा है। टीम ने राणा नहर पुल पर नाकाबंदी की थी। इस दौरान पुलिस को एक तेज रफ्तार गाड़ी आती दिखाई दी। उसने पुलिस टीम को देखकर गाड़ी को कच्चे रास्ते से भगाने का किया। इस दौरान नहरी नाला पर गाड़ी फंस गई थी।

जिससे कूदकर भागने का प्रयास किया था। टीम ने उसका पीछा करे धरदबोचा था। गाड़ी की तलाशी लेने पर उसके पास से एक थैली मिली, जिसमें हेरोइन थी। इसका वजन किया तो वह 244 ग्राम मिली। आरोपी से पूछताछ जारी है कि यह मादक पदार्थ कहां से, किससे, कितने में खरीदकर लाया था।

