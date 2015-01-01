पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  • Police Will Be With Sampling Teams, 100 Personnel Reserve, Beds In Hospitals And List Of Expenses Will Be Installed

महामारी की मार:जिले में संक्रमण रोकने के लिए प्रशासन करेगा अब सख्ती, सैंपलिंग टीमों के साथ रहेगी पुलिस, 100 कर्मी रिजर्व

हिसार37 मिनट पहले
लघुसचिवालय सभागार में रविवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों, निजी अस्पताल तथा लैब संचालकों के साथ बैठक में दिशा-निर्देश देती उपायुक्त डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी।

कोरोना रोगियों को सुविधा, संक्रमितों की पहचान और संक्रमण पर नियंत्रण के लिए डीसी डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी और एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा ने दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। पहला, निजी अस्पतालों व लैब के बाहर कोरोना रोगियों के लिए आरक्षित बेड्स की संख्या, कितने खाली हैं, कितने भरे हैं और इलाज का शुल्क बाहर डिस्प्ले हो।

लैब संचालक भी टेस्टिंग शुल्क डिस्प्ले करेंगे। संक्रमित मिले मरीज की रिपोर्ट तुरंत विभाग को देंगे। देरी पर लैब संचालकों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। दूसरा, हेल्थ टीमों को कोरोना टेस्टिंग के वक्त 100 पुलिस कर्मियों की सहयोग मिलेगा। कर्मी हेल्थ टीम जहां भी टेस्टिंग करेगी, वहां पुलिस बल साथ रहेगा।

जानिए मीटिंग में और किन प्रमुख बिंदुओं पर हुई चर्चा

  • निरीक्षण : अब समय-समय पर निजी अस्पतालों और लैब का औचक निरीक्षण कर देखा जाएगा।
  • रेफर : यदि किसी मरीज को आपात परिस्थितियों में रेफर करना पड़े तो उसे केस हिस्ट्री केसाथ एम्बुलेंस तथा ऑक्सीजन इत्यादि पूरी सुविधाएं हो।
  • प्रोटोकॉल : मरीज की मृत्यु होने की स्थिति में प्रोटोकॉल अपनाए जाएं। अन्यथा जिला प्रशासन संबंधित निजी अस्पताल के विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई करेगा। विवरण विभाग को भेजा जाए।
  • एप इंस्टॉलेशन व व्यवस्था : अस्पतालों में कोरोना संक्रमितों के लिए रैंप, सीढ़ियों सहित अन्य सभी व्यवस्थाएं अलग से हो। दाखिल संक्रमितों की समय-समय पर काउंसलिंग हो। निजी अस्पतालों को फैसिलिटी एप इंस्टॉल कर इस पर अपडेट डालनी होगी।

चिंता : अब तक मृतकों की संख्या 207 पहुंची

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार 5 और कोरोना संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ा है। इनमें बालाजी मार्केट में रहने वाली 51 वर्षीय महिला, पटवार वाली गली पुराना ऋषि नगर की 70 फीसद झुलसी 48 वर्षीय महिला, पीएलए वासी 70 वर्षीय वृद्ध और सनसिटी मॉल के समीप रहने वाली 56 वर्षीय महिला शामिल हैं। कोरोना से मरने वाले रोगियों की संख्या 207 पहुंच गई है। इनके अलावा जिले में 160 नये संक्रमित मिले हैं। व

