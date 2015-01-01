पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिजिशियन ने किया एनालिसिस:पिछले 7 माह के मुकाबले नवंबर में तेजी से बढ़कर पॉजिटिविटी रेट पहुंचा 16.96 फीसद

हिसार25 मिनट पहले
बीते सात माह के मुकाबले महज नवंबर माह में पॉजिटिविटी रेट (संक्रमिताें की दर) 16.96 फीसद पहुंच चुकी है। कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। सिविल अस्पताल के फिजिशयन डॉ. अजय चुघ के अनुसार आमजन ने कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के तीन प्रमुख उपायों को दिनचर्या में शामिल करना छोड़ दिया है। चार स्तरीय लापरवाही बरतना जिंदगियों पर भारी पड़ रहा है।

लक्षण आने पर लोग कोविड टेस्ट नहीं करवा रहे हैं। जबकि टेस्ट जरूरी है। जितना जल्दी संक्रमित होने का पता चलेगा, उतना ही जीवन बचना संभव होगा। पर, लोग खुद से दवा का सेवन कर रहे हैं। उन्हें लगता है कि ठीक हो जाएंगे लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। इससे उनकी तबीयत और ज्यादा बिगड़ रही है।

वे अस्पताल में तब दाखिल हो रहे हैं जब सांस लेना बिल्कुल कठिन हो रहा है। कुछ लोग जिन्हे पहले से हाइपर टेंशन, दिल, किडनी, लिवर, श्वास, शुगर आदि गंभीर रोग हैं, वे कोरोना को हल्के में लेकर जीवन जोखिम में डाल रहे हैं। ऐसा करने से बचना होगा, तभी कोरोना से बचाव संभव है।

कहां-कहां मिले कोरोना संक्रमित

आईडीएसपी इंचार्ज डॉ. जया गोयल के अनुसार अग्रसेन भवन के पीछे रहने वाला कुक, शांत विहार में मार्केटिंग एग्जीक्यूटिव, सेक्टर 16-17 वासी असि. बैंक मैनेजर, सेक्टर 13 वासी स्कूल प्रिंसिपल, घिराय वासी बैंक कर्मी, शांत विहार में लेक्चरर, पीएलए वासी एमआर, अग्रोहा वासी एसबीआई में 2 मैसेंजर, जैन गली में एसबीआई कर्मी, डीएन कॉलेज रोड वासी टीचर, सेक्टर 15 वासी इंकम टैक्स कर्मी, प्रभुवाला वासी टीचर, डोगरान मोहल्ला वासी अकाउंटेंट, सेक्टर 15 वासी डब्ल्यूसीडीपीओ में कर्मी, न्यू अग्रसेन काॅलोनी वासी एमआर, साकेत काॅलोनी वासी टीचर, सेक्टर 13 वासी टीचर, कंवारी वासी टीचर, आदर्श काॅलोनी वासी टीचर, पाबड़ा वासी टीचर, सेक्टर 14 वासी रि. रोडवेज विभाग का इंस्पेक्टर, पुलिस विभाग में सब इंस्पेक्टर, मंडी आदमपुर में पुलिस कर्मी इत्यादि संक्रमित मिले हैं।

लाजपत नगर में 75 वर्षीय वृद्ध और थुराना में 70 वर्षीय वृद्धा की हुई मौत, 191 नये रोगी भी मिले

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से 2 और 60 प्लस रोगियों की मृत्यु हुई है। इनमें एक महिला शामिल है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार लाजपत नगर में 75 वर्षीय वृद्ध और थुराना में 70 वर्षीय वृद्धा ने दम तोड़ा है। दोनों ही पहले से गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त थे। वहीं, 191 नये रोगी सामने आए हैं।

