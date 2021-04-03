पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Preparations For Tomorrow's Flywheel Jam Are Fast, Munadis Are Being Held In Villages, Committees Will Meet Today And Make Strategy

किसान आंदाेलन:कल के चक्का जाम की तैयारियां तेज, गांवों में हो रही मुनादी, कमेटियां आज मीटिंग कर बनाएंगी रणनीति

हिसार, अग्राेहा, सुलखनी, बालसमंद, बरवाला व उकलाना2 घंटे पहले
सुलखनी | बाडो पट्टी टोल पर चल रहे धरने को संबोधित करते हुए पूर्व सांसद अवतार सिंह भड़ाना। - Dainik Bhaskar
सुलखनी | बाडो पट्टी टोल पर चल रहे धरने को संबोधित करते हुए पूर्व सांसद अवतार सिंह भड़ाना।
  • तीन कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में हाई-वे पर टोल नाकों पर दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक जाम का ऐलान
  • हिसार शहर के आसपास चाराें टोल नाकों पर किसानों के धरने जारी रहे

तीन कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में हिसार शहर के आसपास चाराें टोल नाकों पर किसान डटे हैं। सर्दी और खराब मौसम में भी दिन-रात धरने जारी हैं। नये कृषि कानूनों की वापसी की मांग पर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर जिले में अब 6 फरवरी के चक्का जाम की तैयारियां चल रही हैं। हाई-वे चक्का जाम के ऐलान को सफल बनाने के लिए किसानों की टीमें गांव-गांव पहुंच रही हैं। गुरुवार को मय्यड़ टोल पर महापंचायत भी हुई।

किसान और उनके सहयोगी संगठन आंदोलन को तेज करने में जुटे हैं। 6 फरवरी को सभी हाई-वे स्थित टोल नाकों पर चक्का जाम करने का किसानों ने ऐलान किया है। इसके अलावा जहां-जहां धरने चल रहे हैं, वहां भी दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्का जाम की तैयारी है। हालांकि शुक्रवार को कई जगह बैठकें कर कमेटियां जाम को लेकर रणनीति बनाएंगी। इसके लिए गांव-गांव किसान आंदाेलन काे समर्थन मिल रहा है। वहीं आंदोलन के चलते पुलिस प्रशासन अलर्ट है। किसी भी अप्रिय घटना को रोकने के लिए प्रशासन तैयारियां कर रहा है।

मय्यड़ टोल पर अभय चौटाला, सोमवीर सांगवान और अवतार सिंह भड़ाना पहुंचे, इधर.. भाकियू ने बैठक की

मय्यड़ : सरकार ने पीछे के रास्ते से पास किए बिल : भड़ाना

काेराेना महामारी में विपक्ष की भूमिका कमजाेर थी इसलिए केंद्र सरकार ने पीछे के रास्ते से तीन कृषि बिलाें काे पास कर दिया। यह बात यूपी के मीरपुर से विधायक के पद से इस्तीफा देने वाले अवतार सिंह भड़ाना ने कही। भड़ाना गुरुवार काे रामायण-मय्यड़ टाेल पर किसानों की महापंचायत में संबाेधन दे रहे थे।

वहीं अभय सिंह चौटाला ने कहा कि जब से भाजपा सत्ता में आई है, तब से कहीं न कहीं, कोई न कोई आंदोलन चला है। विधानसभा से इस्तीफे पर बोलते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि विधायक पद उनके लिए कोई महत्व नहीं रखता। वह चौधरी देवीलाल के पदचिह्नाें पर चलने वाले व्यक्ति हैं, जिन्होंने किसान की लड़ाई के लिए अनेक बार अपने पदों को ठोकर मारी थी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान मोर्चा ने 6 फरवरी को बंद का आह्वान किया है। महापंचायत में राव कमलवीर, चरखी दादरी के विधायक सोमवीर सांगवान, किसान नेता रमेश पंघाल, विनोद मोड़ी, डाॅ. राजेंद्र सूरा, भूपेंद्र गंगवा, अाेमप्रकाश काेहली व उमेद सिंह समेत अनेक लोग पहुंचे।

बाडाेपट्टी : धरने पर जुटी भीड़ किसान बधावड़ में लगाएंगे जाम

नाके पर किसानाें का धरना जारी है। गुरुवार काे धरने की अध्यक्षता महिला किसान नेता पनमेश्वरी देवी राजली ने की। इस माैके पर खाप पंचायत प्रवक्ता बलवान सुंडा ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय सयुंक्त मोर्चा के आह्वान पर 6 फरवरी को दोपहर 12 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक बाडाेपट्टी टोल पर चक्का जाम का आयोजन करेंगे। जिसकी तैयारी में बरवाला और उकलाना के तमाम गांवों में मुनादी करवाई जाएगी। बधावड़ के मजदूर और किसान बधावड़ रोड को जाम करेंगे।

लांधड़ी : किरमारा से 1 क्विंटल दूध पहुंचा, 50 ट्रैक्टर टिकरी रवाना

गुरुवार को धरने का नेतृत्व किसान नेता सुल्तान काजला व संदीप जांगड़ा मीरपुर ने किया। टोल से 50 ट्रैक्टर का जत्था टिकरी बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना हुए। सुबह किरमारा गांव से एक क्विंटल दूध लांधड़ी टोल पर पहुंचाया गया। किसान नेता सुल्तान काजला ट्रैक्टरों का जत्था लेकर लांधड़ी टोल पर पहुंचे।

मजदूर, कर्मचारी व्यापारी अग्रोहा ब्लॉक में कालीरावण, नंगथला व लांधड़ी टोल पर चक्का जाम करेंगे। इस मौके पर राजेश किरमारा, विजय पूनिया, सुरेश दुर्जनपुर, महावीर पूनिया, अजय जोहर, लालू बेनीवाल, सुरेंद्र गोदारा, गोपीराम जगाण, शिवकुमार सहित सैकड़ों किसान थे।

चौधरीवास टोल : गांव-गांव चक्का जाम के लिए अभियान

चौधरीवास टोल पर किसानों का टोल फ्री धरना जारी रहा। गुरुवार को इसकी संयुक्त अध्यक्षता एडवोकेट धन सिंह श्योराण एवं बनवारी लाल बांडाहेड़ी ने की। किसान नेताओं ने विभिन्न गांव में जाकर 6 फरवरी के चक्का जाम के लिए अभियान चलाया। महेंद्र सिंह, रविंद्र भांभू, करण सिंह, फूल कुमार, मांगे राम, विरेन्द्र, जयप्रकाश कौशिक, जरनैल सिंह, महावीर, फकीरचंद, बलजीत लोहचब थे। उधर, गुरुकुल धीरणवास के पास 7 गांवों का धरना जारी है। रावलवास खुर्द, किरतान, हिन्दवान, आर्यनगर, भिवानी रोहिल्ला, रावलवास कलां, धीरणवास के लोग पहुंचे।

चक्का जाम में सभी वर्ग एकजुट होकर शामिल होंगे : श्योकंद

हिसार | तीन कृषि कानूनाें के खिलाफ 6 फरवरी काे हाेने वाले चक्का जाम में किसानाें समेत सभी वर्ग शामिल हाेंगे। इस बारे में किसान सभा की बैठक जिला प्रधान शमशेर सिंह नंबरदार की अध्यक्षता में जाट धर्मशाला में हुई। सभी के प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष फूल सिंह श्याेकंद ने कहा कि 6 फरवरी को सभी टाेल पर पूर्णत: चक्का जाम रखा जाएगा। सभा का संचालन प्रेस सचिव सूबेसिंह बूरा जिला सचिव सतबीर घायल ने किया। बैठक में इंद्रजीत ने कहा कि पूरे देश का किसान सड़कों पर होगा। डॉ. बलजीत भ्यान, प्रदीप सिंह, निर्मला देवी, भूप सिंह बिजारणिया, दयानंद ढुकिया, कृष्ण कुमार गावड़, राजकुमार ठोलेदार, रोहतास ढंडेरी, कर्मसिंह कंवारी, रामानंद, प्रदीप सिंह, रतन सिंह आदि ने संबोधित किया।

सर्व बूरा खाप ने मीटिंग कर किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन का ऐलान किया

सुलखनी | सर्व बूरा खाप हरियाणा 6 फरवरी को किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में बढ़ चढ़कर भाग लेगी। इस बारे में खाप ने गुरुवार को किसान रेस्ट हाउस बरवाला में अहम बैठक आयोजित कर किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन किया। बैठक की अध्यक्षता सर्व बूरा खाप के प्रधान रणबीर बूरा किरमिच ने की। इस मौके पर मास्टर जयपाल बूरा घिराय, रमेश गुराना, दिलबाग सिंह बूरा, प्रेम बूरा खानपुर, अजीत खरखड़ी, नसीब सिंह भाना, मान सिंह बाधावड़, रामफल फौजी, रिशाल रोहनात आदि थे।

