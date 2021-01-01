पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Prevention Of Gang Rape And Murder Of Students In Auto, Donating Blood 50 Times, Honoring The Missing Girl Child Safely Home

जज्बे को सलाम:ऑटो में छात्रा का गैंगरेप व मर्डर होने से रोकने, 50 बार रक्तदान करने, लापता बच्ची को सकुशल घर पहुंचाने पर मिलेगा सम्मान

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • गणतंत्र दिवस पर आज सम्मानित होंगे उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले 81 अधिकारी और कर्मचारी

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में हिसार-हांसी के 81 अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं के लिए मंडल आयुक्त चंद्रशेखर प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित करेंगे। किसी ने चलते ऑटो में छात्रा का गैंगरेप व मर्डर होने से बचाया तो कोई 50 बार रक्तदान करके महादान की मुहिम सार्थक कर रहा है। किसी ने ब्लाइंड मर्डर की गुत्थी सुलझाई तो किसी ने लापता बच्ची को बरामद कर सकुशल परिजनों तक पहुंचाने में अहम किरदार निभाया। कोरोना काल में उत्कृष्ट सेवाएं देने वाले कई वॉरियर्स भी सम्मानित होंगे।

पढ़िए... सराहनीय कार्य करने वालों के किस्से, जिसकी बदौलत मिलेगा सम्मान

1. सिरसा रोड पर डीएसपी भारती डबास के गनमैन कुलदीप अाैर चालक राजकुमार की तत्परता से छात्रा गैंगरेप और मर्डर का शिकार होने से बची थी। इनकी नजर चलते ऑटो रिक्शा पर लगे पर्दे से बाहर निकले लड़की के पैरों पर गई थी। अप्रिय घटना का शक होने पर ऑटो रिक्शा को रुकवाकर आरोपी चालक व उसके मौसेरे भाई को काबू करके छात्रा की इज्जत व जीवन को बचाया था। सराहनीय काम के लिए डीएसपी और उनकी टीम को सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

2. सेक्टर 14 से रविवार शाम को लापता 11 साल की बच्ची साइकिल चलाते हुए रोहतक इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया पहुंच गई थी। वहां के फैक्ट्री संचालक शेखर पाठक ने सोशल मीडिया पर जारी बच्ची की तस्वीर देखकर उसे पहचान लिया था। बकायदा, पुष्टि के लिए बच्ची के पिता से वीडियो कॉल की थी। इसके बाद सकुशल परिजनों तक पहुंचाने में अहम भूमिका निभाने पर एसपी हिसार की तरफ से सम्मानित करने का फैसला लिया है।

3. हांसी के महजद रोड पर कार में ब्लाइंड हत्या के बाद शव जलाने का चर्चित मामला था। इस ब्लाइंड मर्डर की गुत्थी सुलझाने में एएसआई बहादुर व रविंद्र कुमार की अहम भूमिका थी। इन्होंने त्वरित साक्ष्य इकट्‌ठे करके खुलासा किया था कि फैक्ट्री संचालक ने बीमा क्लेम की राशि लेने के लिए खुद के मर्डर व कार सहित जलाने की झूठी कहानी सुनाई थी। इसने अपनी जगह गांव के व्यक्ति को मोहरे की तरह इस्तेमाल करके उसकी हत्या करके जलाया था।

4. कहते हैं रक्तदान महादान। इसे सार्थक कर रहे हैं अध्यापक पूनम चंद पूनिया। अभी तक 50 बार रक्तदान कर चुके हैं। इनके सेवा भाव को देखते हुए सम्मानित किया जाएगा। अध्यापक होने के अलावा समाज सेवा के कार्यों में भी बढ़कर भाग लेते हैं। लोगों को रक्तदान करने के प्रति जागरूक व प्रेरित करते हैं।

इन्हें किया जाएगा सम्मानित

कोरोना काल में उत्कृष्ट सेवा: डीसी की कमेटी ने एसई पीआर राकेश गोयल, एसई सभ्रवाल बिजली निगम, एचसीएस शालिनी चैतल, ईओ हुडा वेद प्रकाश, एसडीएम नारनौंद विकास यादव, एसडीएम हिसार अश्वीर नैन, एसडीएम बरवाला राजेंद्र जांगड़ा, एसडीएम हांसी जितेंद्र सिंह, डीआरओ राजबीर धीमान, आदमपुर बीडीपीओ संदीप।

खेल : डीएसओ की अनुसंशा पर इंटरनेशनल हॉकी खिलाड़ी पूनम, पर्वतारोही अन्नू, इंटरनेशनल हैंडबॉल कोच अनूप सिंह, इंटरनेशनल हैंडबॉल प्लेयर शुभम श्योराण।

