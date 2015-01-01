पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुस्सा:प्राइवेट डॉक्टरों ने ओपीडी रखी बंद क्रांतिमान पार्क में किया रोष प्रदर्शन

हिसार34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीएएमएस को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने के फैसले के विरोध में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के बैनर तले डॉक्टर्स विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए।
  • फैसले को मिक्सोपैथी बता मिशन सेव हेल्थ केयर का नारा लगाया
  • बीएएमएस को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने का विरोध

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने शुक्रवार सुबह 6 से शाम 6 बजे तक ओपीडी को बंद रखकर क्रांतिमान पार्क में इकट्‌ठे होकर बीएएमएस को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने का विरोध जताया। सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक प्रदर्शन जारी रखा। डाॅक्टर्स ने उक्त फैसले को मिक्सोपैथी बताते हुए मिशन सेव हेल्थ केयर का नारा लगाया। प्राइवेट प्रैक्टिशनर्स की हड़ताल के चलते अस्पतालों में ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद रहीं। इस दौरान अधिकांश अस्पतालों में चिकित्सीय सलाह के लिए पहुंचे मरीजों को लौटना पड़ा। हालांकि अस्पतालों में इमरजेंसी सेवाएं बाधित नहीं हुईं।

तीन साल की ट्रेनिंग कर सुपर स्पेशलिस्ट सर्जन के ऑपरेशन कैसे संभव होंगे

एसो. के प्रधान डॉ. जेपीएस नलवा, सचिव डॉ. संदीप कालरा, स्टेट बॉडी के पदाधिकारी डॉ. अजय महाजन सहित अन्य डॉक्टर्स का कहना है कि सरकार को डॉक्टर्स की संख्या बढ़ाने व स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की गुणवत्ता पर ध्यान देना चाहिए। आयुर्वेद पद्धति के खिलाफ नहीं हैं लेकिन बीएएमएस को सर्जरी की अनुमति से चिकित्सा का स्तर गिरेगा।

एलोपैथी, आयुर्वेद, यूनानी चिकित्सा पद्धति का मिलान गलत है। एक सर्जन सुपर स्पेशलिटी कोर्स करने के बाद नाक, गर्दन, पेट व कान में से केवल एक ब्रांच का इलाज कर पाता है। आयुष वाले 58 तरह के ऑपरेशन करेंगे। यह कैसे संभव है कि एक वैद्य तीन साल की ट्रेनिंग करके एक सुपर स्पेशलिस्ट सर्जन के सभी ऑपरेशन कर पाएगा।

