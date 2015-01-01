पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • Private School Directors Demand From The Board Secretary To Extend The Date For Filling The Examination Form

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का शिक्षा पर असर:प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालकों ने बोर्ड सचिव से की परीक्षा फाॅर्म भरने की तारीख बढ़ाने की मांग

हिसार7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 30 नवंबर तक स्कूल बंद होने से नहीं भरे जा रहे विद्यार्थियों के एग्जाम फॉर्म

प्रदेश सरकार ने कोरोना के चलते सभी सरकारी व गैर-सरकारी स्कूल 30 नवंबर तक बंद रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ऐसे में प्रदेश के प्राइवेट स्कूलों संचालकों व इनके हरियाणा प्राइवेट स्कूल संघ ने 10वीं व 12वीं के परीक्षा फार्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाने की मांग की है। इस बारे में संघ का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सत्यवान कुंडू की अध्यक्षता में शिक्षा बोर्ड के सचिव राजीव प्रसाद से मिला और उन्हें ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाने की मांग की।

संघ प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने कहा कि भिवानी बोर्ड ने परीक्षा फाॅर्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि 1 दिसंबर निर्धारित की है। मगर स्कूल 30 नवंबर तक बंद है। ऐसे में बच्चों को ऑनलाइन फार्म भरने में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बोर्ड सचिव ने प्रतिनिधिमंडल को आश्वासन दिया कि परीक्षा फार्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि जल्द बढ़ा दी जाएगी।

इस मौके पर संघ के संरक्षक तेलूराम रामायणवाला, प्रांतीय उपप्रधान घनश्याम शर्मा, महासचिव उमेश भारद्वाज, उपप्रधान बलबीर वर्मा, बलराज मुवाल, राजेंद्र बाढड़ा, जिला प्रधान सतीश तंवर व महाबीर प्रसाद, तिलकराज, दयानंद बाजल, अनिल कुमार, अजीत शेखावत, बसंत शर्मा, बलराम कौशिक, आनंद लंबेरा, दान सिंह, राजेश वर्मा व प्रेम राघव मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें