पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जीजेयू में गजुटा का चुनाव आज:प्रधान पद के लिए प्रोफेसर सुमित्रा सिंह और डॉ. मुकुल आमने-सामने

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जीजेयू में आज टीचिंग एसोसिएशन गजुटा का चुनाव होगा। टीचिंग एसोसिएशन से जुड़े चुनाव को यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन की तरफ से मार्च के महीने में ही करवाया जाना था मगर कोविड-19 की वजह से यह प्रोसेस बीच में रोकना पड़ा था। इसके बाद अब टीचिंग एसोसिएशन गजुटा की नई कार्यकारिणी के गठन के लिए चुनाव प्रक्रिया का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

पिछले साल की कार्यकारिणी का समय मार्च महीने में ही समाप्त हो गया था। इसके बाद गजुटा की नई कार्यकारिणी के गठन के लिए चुनाव 19 मार्च को किए जाने थे मगर कोरोना की वजह से नहीं हो पाए। अब मंगलवार को चुनाव के लिए किए गए आवेदनों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। इस बार गजुटा के प्रधान पद के लिए प्रोफेसर सुमित्रा सिंह और डॉ. मुकुल आमने-सामने हैं।

ये हैं प्रधान और उपप्रधान पद के लिए दावेदार
फार्मास्यूटिकल साइंस से प्रोफेसर सुमित्रा सिंह और एनवायरनमेंट साइंस एंड इंजीनियरिंग से डॉ. मुकुल बिश्नोई प्रधान पद की लिए आमने-सामने हैं। इसके साथ ही उप प्रधान पद के लिए मनोविज्ञान विभाग से प्रोफेसर संजय परमार और बायोनेनो विभाग से डॉ. राकेश ठाकुर के बीच जंग का ऐलान है। टीचिंग एसोसिएशन गजुटा के चुनाव के लिए मतदान आज सुबह 10:00 बजे से 2:00 बजे तक फैकल्टी हाउस में आयोजित किया जाएगा। इसके बाद 5 नवंबर को शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें