क्राइम:ठगी के आरोपियों की तलाश में राजस्थान पुलिस ने हिसार और बरवाला में दी दबिश

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
अंतरराज्यीय ठग गिराेह के सदस्य ने राजस्थान की झुंझुनू पुलिस की पूछताछ में एक और चाैंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। अंतरराज्यीय ठग गिराेह फाइनेंस और किराय पर गाड़ियां लेकर ठगी करने के लिए हरियाणा के साथ साथ पंजाब, मध्यप्रदेश, उत्तरप्रदेश, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र के लिए रवाना हाेते थे। तीन से चार माह में गाड़ियाें काे बदल दिया जाता था। यही नहीं कार के साथ-साथ बाइक भी बदलते रहते थे। पुलिस अब फाइनेंस पर गाड़ी उपलब्ध कराने वालाें का ब्याेरा तैयार करने में भी जुटी है। यह खुलासा किया है कि गिराेह के सदस्य फर्जी आईडी पर लिए सिम का प्रयाेग एक दूसरे से बातचीत में करते हैं।

हालांकि ठगी के समय एक दूसरे से बातचीत नाममात्र ही की जाती है। झुंझुनू पुलिस ने फरार गिराेह के सदस्याें की तलाश में हिसार के अलावा बरवाला, हांसी क्षेत्र में दबिश दी मगर सफलता हाथ नहीं लग सकी। पुलिस ने जल्द फरार आरोपियों काे पकड़ने का दावा किया है। गाैरतलब है कि झुंझुनू पुलिस बरवाला के बलवान सिंह काे गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है।

बरामद कार दिल्ली की महिला के नाम : मामले की जांच कर रहे आईओ अशाेक कुमार ने बताया कि आराेपी के पास से जाे कार बरामद की गई थी। वह दिल्ली की किसी महिला के नाम निकली है। इसके अलावा जिस माेबाइल नंबर का आराेपी प्रयाेग कर रहा था, वह भी किसी महिला के ही नाम है। अब पुलिस जांच में जुटी है कि आखिर वह महिलाएं काैन हैं तथा किस अाधार पर आरोपियों काे कार दी हुई थी।

पकड़े जाने पर साथी खुद पहुंच जाते बहाने से छुड़वाने
पुलिस की जांच में गिराेह के संबंध में एक और खुलासा हुआ है। एटीएम का क्लाेन तैयार करने के दाैरान यदि किसी ग्राहक काे शक हाे जाता था तथा वह उसके पकड़कर निपटाई करने लगता था ताे दूसरा साथी तुरंत ही माैके पर पहुंचकर पकड़े गए साथी काे निपटता था। बाद में कहता था कि इन लाेगाें का यही काम हाेता है, आज छाेड़ दाे इसे, भविष्य में ऐसा करेगा ताे इसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया जाएगा। लाेग आराेपी की बाताें में आकर उसके साथी काे छाेड़ देती।पुलिस की जांच में पता चला है कि गिराेह के सदस्य जब ठगी में सफल हाे जाते थे ताे वह हाेटल में जाते थे तथा वहां पर पार्टी की जाती थी।

