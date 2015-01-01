पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • Record 3082 Samples For The First Time, Now Two Days Asha Workers Will Ask From House To House, If There Is No Cough Or Cold Fever

कोरोना संक्रमण:पहली बार रिकॉर्ड 3082 सैंपल, अब दो दिन आशा वर्कर्स घर-घर पूछेंगी, खांसी-जुकाम बुखार तो नहीं

हिसार26 मिनट पहले
  • पांच वृद्ध रोगियों की मौत, 135 नये पॉजिटिव, अब तक 14816 रोगी मिल चुके, 212 से ज्यादा जानें गईं, 12 हजार 938 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके... एहतियात नहीं बरती तो स्थिति बिगड़ने का अंदेशा

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमित पांच और वृद्ध रोगियों ने दम तोड़ दिया। सोमवार को 135 नये संक्रमित मिले हैं। अब तक 14 हजार 816 संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। 212 से ज्यादा संक्रमित जान गंवा चुके हैं। ऐसे में 12 हजार 938 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। इससे रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 87.32 तक पहुंच गया है।

जिले में सोमवार को रिकॉर्ड तोड़ 3082 लोगों के सैंपल लिए हैं। कोविड जांच के लिए सैंपल्स को अलग-अलग अधिकृत लैब में भिजवाया गया है। कोविड नोडल ऑफिसर डॉ. सुभाष खतरेजा ने बताया कि सैंपलिंग संख्या बढ़ाने पर विशेष फोकस है।

संक्रमण पर नियंत्रण के लिए सैंपलिंग-टेस्टिंग जरूरी है। आमजन भी सहयोग करेंगे तो संक्रमण की चेन तोड़ सकते हैं।

जिला उपायुक्त डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण पर काबू पाने के लिए तैयार की व्यापक कार्य योजना के तहत अगले दो दिन आशा वर्कर घर-घर जाकर सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम और बुखार इत्यादि से ग्रस्त लोगों की पहचान के लिए सर्वे करेंगी।

आशा वर्करों द्वारा किया जाने वाला यह सर्वे सभी जिलावासियों के हित में है, इसलिए सभी से अपील है कि वे सही जानकारियां देकर आशा वर्करों का सहयोग करें। पुलिस प्रशासन ने मास्क न पहनने वालों पर सख्ती बढ़ा दी है।

कहां-कहां मिले रोगी

संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों में 69 वर्षीय वृद्ध वासी ग्रीन पार्क, 58 वर्षीय वृद्ध वासी उगालन, 59 वर्षीय वृद्ध वासी सैनियान मोहल्ला, 75 वर्षीय वृद्ध वासी सेक्टर 14, 74 वर्षीय वृद्ध वासी सेक्टर 15 शामिल हैं। किसी को दिल, तो कोई हाइपर टेंशन, किडनी, शुगर सहित अन्य गंभीर बीमारी भी थी।

ऐसे में अपने स्वास्थ्य का विशेष ध्यान रखें और कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के उपाय जरूरी अपनाएं।

आईडीएसपी इंचार्ज के अनुसार इंस्पेक्टर वासी पटेल नगर, बैंक कर्मी वासी सेक्टर 16, क्लर्क वासी नजदीक टाउन पार्क पीएलए, एसबीआई में कर्मी वासी कैमरी रोड पीएलए, इंजीनियर वासी बैंक काॅलोनी, टीचर वासी न्योली कलां, आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर वासी खरबला, उकलाना मंडी में 2 टीचर, टीचर वासी मंडी आदमपुर, एएसआई वासी न्यू पुलिस लाइन, मिर्चपुर में छह महिलाएं, टीचर वासी सेक्टर 13, टीचर वासी इंदिरा काॅलोनी सहित अन्य इलाकों में रोगी मिले हैं।

