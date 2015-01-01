पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Representatives Of Rajguru Market Organization, Assessment And Bishnoi Temple Market Met The Superintendent Of Police Together

व्यवस्था:राजगुरु मार्केट ऑर्गेनाइजेशन, एसाेसिएशन और बिश्नोई मंदिर मार्केट के प्रतिनिधि एक साथ पुलिस अधीक्षक से मिले

हिसार3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली के तीन दिन बाद बाजार में लगे बैरिकेड्स और पिलर्स हटा दिए गए हैं। इस बारे में मार्केट से जुड़े तीनाें संगठनाें के प्रधान व अन्य प्रतिनिधि मंगलवार दाेपहर काे पुलिस अधीक्षक बलवान राणा से मिलने पहुंचे। व्यापारी प्रतिनिधियाें ने एसपी के सामने अपनी बात रखते हुए कहा कि दीपावली पर्व बीत चुका है। बाजार में अब जाम व अतिक्रमण नहीं हैं।

इसलिए राजगुरु मार्केट के अंदर आने वाले सभी रास्ताें से स्थायी व अस्थायी ताैर पर लगाए गए रेडियम पिलर और बैरिकेड्स हटाए जाएं। पुलिस अधीक्षक बलवान राणा ने व्यापारियाें की मांग काे स्वीकार करते सिटी पुलिस तथा यातायात पुलिस प्रभारी काे बाजाराें में लगे सभी पिलर्स और बैरिकेड्स हटाने के निर्देश दिए।

एसपी बलवान राणा के साथ बैठक के दाैरान राजगुरु मार्केट ऑर्गेनाइजेशन के प्रधान अजय सैनी, संरक्षक अक्षय मलिक तथा सुरेंद्र साेनी, राजगुरु मार्केट वेलफेयर एसाेसिएशन के प्रधान गाैतम नारंग, सुरेंद्र बजाज, दर्शन खुराना तथा और बिश्नाेई मंदिर मार्केट एसाेसिएशन के प्रधान राजेंद्र चुटानी आदि माैजूद थे।

राजगुरु मार्केट समेत आसपास के सभी छाेटे-बड़े बाजाराें, सड़काें और बरामदाें आदि की व्यवस्था स्थायी रूप से सुधारने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन मिलकर काम करेगा। मंगलवार काे व्यापारी प्रतिनिधियाें काे आश्वासन देते हुए एसपी बलवान राणा ने कहा कि वह जल्द ही निगम आयुक्त से साथ बाजार का दाैरा करेंगे। स्थायी रूप से व्यवस्था सुधार किया जाएगा।

राजगुरु मार्केट ऑर्गेनाइजेशन प्रधान अजय सैनी व संरक्षक अक्षय मलिक ने कहा कि दिवाली पर किए प्रबंध सराहनीय रहे। भविष्य में राजगुरु मार्केट पार्किंग की ई-टेंडरिंग की जाए, ताकि इससे हाेने वाला वित्तीय लाभ सरकार और निगम के खाते में जाए। तीनाें संगठनाें के प्रधान क्रमश: अजय सैनी, गाैतम नारंग और राजेंद्र चुटानी ने कहा कि व्यापारी व प्रशासन मिलकर बाजार की व्यवस्था काे बेहतर बनाने का काम करेगा।

