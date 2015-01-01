पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदहाल सड़क:13 साल पहले बने व्यापार कुंज फेस-3 में सड़कें टूटीं, सीवरेज लाइन ठप

हिसार28 मिनट पहले
ऑटाे मार्केट फेज थ्री की सड़क पर भरा गंदा पानी।

व्यापार कुंज फेज थ्री के खस्ता हालात काे लेकर बाबा विश्वकर्मा समिति ने विकास कार्य करवाए जाने की मांग की है। समिति ने मांगाें काे लेकर अब दाेबारा से नगर निगम के आयुक्त, मेयर, अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव शहरी निकाय विभाग चंडीगढ़, मुख्यमंत्री व कार्यकारी अभियंता नगर निगम को पत्र भेजा है। पत्र में फेस-3 की बाबा विश्वकर्मा समिति के प्रधान ओमपाल सिंह ने कहा कि 13 साल पहले वर्ष 2007 में हिसार सुधार मंडल द्वारा व्यापार कुंज परियोजना फेस-3 में बगैर मूलभूत सुविधाओं के कब्जे दिए गए परंतु फेस-3 में पीने के पानी, सीवर व सड़काें का प्रावधान आज तक नहीं किया गया।

वर्षों पहले डाली गई सीवर की लाइन में कूड़ा-कचरा जाने से तथा सीवरेज की निकासी नहीं होने से बरसात का पानी सड़काें पर जमा रहता है। इससे पहले भी समिति की तरफ से दर्जनों पत्रों के अलावा सीएम विंडो में शिकायत दी जा चुकी है किंतु किसी ने भी समस्याएं दूर करने की जहमत नहीं उठाई।

पत्र में लिखा है कि सड़काें के निर्माण में क्वालिटी के मापदंड की गणना नहीं की गई जिस कारण तारकोल निकल कर सड़क पर बिखर गया है। सड़कें गड्ढों में तबदील हो गई हैं। मामूली वर्षा आने पर पानी गड्ढों में जमा हो जाता है। महामारी फैलने का भय बना रहता है। तत्कालीन हिसार सुधार मंडल अपने कार्यकाल में फेस-3 में जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग से पीने के पानी का प्रबंध कराने में असफल रहा है। परिणामस्वरूप बगैर पानी के बूस्टिंग स्टेशन, पाइप लाइन व सीवर लाइन बेकार पड़े हैं। शौचालय बंद हैं। पेड़-पौधे सूख गए हैं।

सीवरेज डिस्पोजल का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। पूरे फेस-3 के दुकानदार खरीद कर पानी लाते हैं। जगह-जगह कूड़े के ढेर लगे हुए हैं। फेस-3 में डिवाइडर टूट चुके हैं। समिति प्रधान ने कहा है कि सड़काें पर कंडम गाड़ियाें के खड़े होने से, खाली प्लाॅटों में कंटेनर, खोखे व पेटियां रखने से अवैध कब्जे हो गये हैं। फेस-3 के गेट नम्बर 2 से पूरी मार्केट का आवागमन होता है। गेट के खोलने व बंद करने का कोई समय निश्चित नहीं है। इस गेट को रात्रि 9 बजे से प्रात: 6 बजे तक बंद रखा जाए। इस गेट के बाहर क्रॉसिंग है जिस पर प्राय: दुर्घटना होती रहती है।

