कूड़ा उठाने की व्यवस्था बंद:सेक्टर 33 में लगे गंदगी के ढेर, आरडब्ल्यूए ने एचएसवीपी को दिया 7 दिन का अल्टीमेटम

हिसार12 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) के अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के चलते सेक्टर 33 में गंदगी के ढेर लग गए हैं, लेकिन प्राधिकरण इसको लेकर कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठा रहा है। सेक्टर की वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन ने एचएसवीपी प्रशासन को ज्ञापन सौंपकर सेक्टर में सफाई व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने की मांग की है। इसको लेकर एसोसिएशन ने एचएसवीपी प्रशासक को 7 दिन का अल्टीमेटम दिया है।

सेक्टर आरडब्ल्यूए के प्रधान राजपाल नैन ने बताया कि सेक्टर 33 में दिवाली के बाद घरों से कूड़ा उठाने वाले व्यवस्था बंद है और एचएसवीपी अब इस व्यवस्था को दोबारा से शुरू करने को लेकर बिल्कुल भी गंभीर नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि इसको लेकर एसोसिएशन ने पहले भी कई बार लिखित व मौखिक रूप से एचएसवीपी प्रशासन से गुहार लगा चुकी है, लेकिन इसको लेकर कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की गई।

उन्होंने बताया कि आज एक बार पुन: एसोसिएशन प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने एचएसवीपी के सम्पदा अधिकारी वेद प्रकाश बैनीवाल व प्रशासक अमरजीत मान से मिलकर समस्या को उठाया और इसके समाधान की मांग की। उन्होंने बताया कि एसोसिएशन ने एचएसवीपी अधिकारियों को नोटिस दिया है कि अगर एक सप्ताह के अन्दर कूड़ा उठाने की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई तो सभी सेक्टर वासी अपने-अपने घरों का कूड़ा उठाकर हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण के कार्यालय पर डाल कर धरना व प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

जिसकी जिम्मेदारी प्राधिकरण प्रशासन की होगी। हुडा अधिकारियों से मिलने वाले एसोसिएशन के प्रतिनिधिमंडल में सचिव मास्टर रोहतास मेहरा, उपप्रधान आशीष गुप्ता और डाॅ. ललित श्योराण आदि भी शामिल थे।

