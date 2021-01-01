पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संबोधन:जीजेयू में विज्ञान एवं तकनीकी पार्क स्थापित होना चाहिए : दुष्यंत चौटाला

हिसार
  • जीजेयू के दूरस्थ शिक्षा निदेशालय का एकेडमिक ओरिएंटेशन कार्यक्रम संपन्न

गुरु जम्भेश्वर विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय हिसार में विज्ञान एवं तकनीकी पार्क बनाया जाना चाहिए। सरकार के स्तर पर इस पार्क के निर्माण में हर संभव मदद दी जाएगी। जीजेयू की दूरस्थ शिक्षा की सीमाओं को बढ़ाकर हिसार से समूचे हरियाणा के लिए किया जाएगा। कुछ ऐसे ही शब्दों से उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला ने जीजेयू के स्टूडेंट्स को संबोधित किया।

दरअसल, दुष्यंत चौटाला सोमवार को जीजेयू के दूरस्थ शिक्षा निदेशालय के पहले एकेडमिक ओरिएंटेशन कार्यक्रम के समापन समारोह में बतौर मुख्यातिथि मौजूद थे। वहीं विवि के दूरस्थ शिक्षा निदेशालय की पूर्व विद्यार्थी एवं रिटायर्ड आईएएस सुमेधा कटारिया विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित रहीं। कुलपति प्रो. टंकेश्वर कुमार ने समारोह की अध्यक्षता की। विवि की शैक्षणिक मामलों की अधिष्ठाता प्रो. ऊषा अरोड़ा, कुलसचिव डाॅ. अवनीश वर्मा और निदेशक प्रो. ओमप्रकाश सांगवान उपस्थित रहे। निदेशक प्रो. ओमप्रकाश सांगवान ने एकेडमिक ओरिएंटेशन कार्यक्रम की रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की और कहा कि इस कार्यक्रम में 3000 अधिक विद्यार्थियों ने हिस्सा लिया। छह दिन चला यह कार्यक्रम अत्यंत सफल रहा। शैक्षणिक मामलों की अधिष्ठाता प्रो. ऊषा अरोड़ा ने धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव दिया।

विवि को जॉब स्किलिंग डिप्लोमा कोर्स का दिया सुझाव

उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला ने कहा कि दूरस्थ शिक्षा का महत्व बढ़ गया है। दूरस्थ शिक्षा के माध्यम से व्यक्ति अपनी रुचि और सुविधा के अनुसार कोर्स कर सकता है। उन्होंने विश्वविद्यालय को जॉब स्किलिंग डिप्लोमा कोर्स शुरू करने का सुझाव दिया। डिजिटल रूप से उन्नत होना वर्तमान समय की जरूरत है। रि. आईएएस सुमेधा कटारिया ने कहा कि दूरस्थ शिक्षा शिक्षा का एक बहुत बड़ा प्लेटफॉर्म है, क्योंकि दूरस्थ शिक्षा का कोर्स हम स्वयं चुनते हैं।

कुलपति प्रो. टंकेश्वर कुमार ने उपमुख्यमंत्री से विश्वविद्यालय की दूरस्थ शिक्षा विभाग की सीमा हिसार से बढ़ाकर कम से कम हरियाणा करने का अनुरोध किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जीजेयू तीन ऑनलाइन कोर्स शुरू करने वाला प्रदेश का पहला विवि है। कुलसचिव डाॅ. अवनीश वर्मा ने स्वागत सम्बोधन किया और कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय का दूरस्थ शिक्षा निदेशालय अत्यंत जिम्मेदारी की भावना से कार्य कर रहा है तथा विश्वविद्यालय के विकास में योगदान दे रहा है।

