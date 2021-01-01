पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मार्गदर्शन:गवर्नमेंट पीजी कॉलेज की सीनियर छात्राओं ने सांझा किए अपने अनुभव

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
राजगढ़ रोड स्थित राजकीय महाविद्यालय में अंग्रेजी विभाग की इंग्लिश लिटरेरी सोसायटी द्वारा एक दिवसीय ओरिएंटेशन प्रोग्राम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत में महाविद्यालय की प्राचार्य डॉ. कुसुम सैनी ने बच्चों से कहा कि किस तरह से अपने गुरुजनों के मार्गदर्शन में अपनी परीक्षा में सफलता हासिल कर सकते हैं।

उप प्राचार्य डॉ. निहाल सिंह ने विद्यार्थियों को अनुशासन में रहकर विद्या अध्ययन करने का संदेश दिया। अंग्रेजी विभाग के सीनियर स्टूडेंट प्रिया, गरिमा बयाना में ममता ने अपनी सफलता के सूत्र विद्यार्थियों से सांझा किए डॉ. पवित्र मोहन व डॉ रुचि वधवा ने अपने व्याख्यान के माध्यम से अंग्रेजी विषय की बारीकियों को समझाया। मंच का संचालन इंग्लिश लिटरेरी सोसायटी के सचिव डॉ. वेद भूषण व प्रेसिडेंट डॉक्टर विवेक भारती ने किया। इस अवसर पर अंग्रेजी विभाग के अध्यक्ष डॉ वंदना बिश्नोई अपने विभाग के अन्य प्रोफेसर डॉ निर्मल बुरा, डॉ वंदना गोयल, डॉ दीपिका, व मीना , डॉ सुखबीर सिंह, डॉ अशोक श्योराण मौजूद रहे।

