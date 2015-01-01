पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सेवा अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत नहीं मिल रहीं सेवाएं, 7.5 अंक लेकर हिसार प्रदेश में 12वें स्थान

हिसार13 मिनट पहले
विभिन्न विभागाें की याेजनाओं और सेवाओं का लाभ दिलाने के लिए अंत्योदय भवन, सरल केंद्र और अंत्योदय सरल केंद्र खाेले गए हैं। इसलिए सभी विभाग निर्धारित समयावधि में अपनी सेवाएं नागरिकों को प्रदान करना सुनिश्चित करें। जिला परिषद और डीआरडीए की मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी शालिनी चेतल ने अंत्योदय भवन, सरल केंद्र तथा अंत्योदय सरल केंद्र के माध्यम से नागरिकों को प्रदान की जाने वाली सेवाओं और योजनाओं की समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान यह बात कही।

इस अवसर पर हांसी के एसडीएम डॉ. जितेंद्र, हिसार के एसडीएम अश्वीर नैन, सीएमजीजीए सौम्या सहित अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। आशा के अनुरूप प्रदर्शन न करने वाले विभागों की कार्यप्रणाली पर असंतोष जाहिर करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि 7.5 अंक के साथ जिला हिसार 12वें पायदान पर है।

ऐसा सेवा का अधिकार अधिनियम की अवधि में नागरिकों को सेवाएं न प्रदान करने के कारण हुआ है। नागरिकों के बहुत से आवेदन लंबित पड़े हैं। मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी शालिनी चेतल ने कहा कि ऐसा ट्रांसपोर्ट, लेबर, बिजली निगम तथा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के स्तर पर काफी आवेदन लंबित पड़े हैं इसलिए इन विभागों को अपनी कार्यप्रणाली में सुधार की आवश्यकता है।

