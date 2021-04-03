पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंसर जागरूकता दिवस:धूम्रपान और तंबाकू से बढ़ रहा मुंह, लंग्स व खाने की नली में कैंसर, जल्द पहचान को बॉडी चेकअप करवाएं

हिसार7 मिनट पहले
चिकित्सा शिविर में मरीज की जांच करते डाॅक्टर। इस कैंप में डॉ. त्रिविक्रम राव मोपीदेवी और डॉ. मोहन लाल ने भी अपनी सेवाएं देते हुए आए लोगों को परामर्श व स्वास्थ्य की जांच की।
चिकित्सा शिविर में मरीज की जांच करते डाॅक्टर। इस कैंप में डॉ. त्रिविक्रम राव मोपीदेवी और डॉ. मोहन लाल ने भी अपनी सेवाएं देते हुए आए लोगों को परामर्श व स्वास्थ्य की जांच की।
  • दैनिक भास्कर और अमेरिकन ऑनकोलॉजी इंस्टीट्यूट के कैंप में जांच को पहुंचे लोग

धूम्रपान करने वाला व्यक्ति अपने साथ-साथ दूसरों के स्वास्थ्य को हानि पहुंचा रहा है। इतना ही नहीं गुटका, पान-मसाला और तंबाकू चबाने की नियमित प्रक्रिया मुहं का कैंसर बनकर जीवन निगल रही है। इन बुरी आदतों के दुष्परिणाम 15-20 सालों बाद आते हैं, तब कैंसर से ग्रस्त रोगियों व उनके परिवारजनों को सोशो-इकोनॉमिक तौर पर बड़ी क्षति झेलनी पड़ती है।

इसलिए लाइफ स्टाइल बदलकर अपनी फिटनेस को समय जरूर दें। यह बात विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर डाबड़ा चौक पुल के नीचे अमेरिकन ऑनकोलॉजी इंस्टीट्यूट में दैनिक भास्कर के संग आयोजित हेल्थ चेकअप कैंप में इंस्टीट्यूट के एमडी रेडिएशन ऑनकोलॉजी एवं सीनियर कंसल्टेंट डॉ. शेहरावत ने कही।

डाॅ. रावत से जानिए... कैंसर की स्टेज, बिगड़े खानपान के बारे

1. पुरुष: इनमें मुंह, लंग्स और खाने की नली का कैंसर तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। परिवार या आसपास किसी को बीड़ी, सिगरेट या हुक्का पीते हुए देखकर युवा उसके सेवन की शुरूआत करते हैं जोकि आदत बनती जा रही है। ऐ 40 साल बाद उक्त कैंसर के लक्षण उभरने लगते हैं, जिन्हें नजरअंदाज करने से जान भी जा सकती है।

2. महिला: इनमें ब्रेस्ट कैंसर और बच्चेदानी के मुंह का कैंसर अधिक है। ब्रेस्ट कैंसर का कारण है बिगड़ा लाइफ स्टाइल और असंतुलित खान-पान। बच्चेदानी के मुंह का कैंसर सामान्य है जोकि सफाई न रखने से है। 90 फीसद महिलाओं ये मिल जाता है। इसके लिए वैक्सीन उपलब्ध है।

सलाह : अच्छी आदतों को जीवन में शामिल करें

1. फिटनेस: तुरंत अपना लाइफ स्टाइल बदलें। दिन में 30 मिनट की सैर, योगा, जिम जरूर करें। ये नियमित प्रक्रिया आपको निरोगी काया पाने में मददगार होगी।

2. फूड: पौष्टिक आहार का ज्यादा सेवन करें। जंक फूड से दूरी बनाएं। फैट फ्री खाना आपको मोटापा से दूर रखेगा, जिससे फिट रहेंगे और इम्युनिटी स्ट्रांग रहेगी।

3. नेचर: प्राकृतिक जीवन जीने की आदत डालें। हरियाली को बढ़ावा दें और इसमें अपना समय जरूर बिताएं। मानसिक राहत देता है।

4. हाइजीन: शारीरिक सफाई का ध्यान रखें। यह भी बीमारियों से बचाता है। महिलाएं कैंसर से बचने को हाइजेनिक बनें।

