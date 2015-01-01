पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मानवता की मिसाल:सामाजिक कार्यकर्तावीना ने पिछले 15 वर्षों में 250 लोगों को अपनों से मिलवाया

हिसार27 मिनट पहले
स्टेशन पर मिली महिला के साथ वीना।

रामपुरा माेहल्ले की सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता वीना जरूरतमंदों के लिए किसी फरिश्ते से कम नहीं हैं। सड़क पर किसी बेसहारा महिला या पुरुष काे देखकर उसकी मदद के लिए वह तुरंत भाग-दाैड़ शुरू कर देती हैं। पिछले 15 बरसाें में वह 250 महिला और पुरुषाें काे पंजाब, असम, बिहार, यूपी और उत्तराखंड सहित कई प्रदेशों में उनके घर पहुंचा चुकी हैं। उनके इस सराहनीय काम को देखते हुए हरियाणा सहित कई प्रदेशों की सरकारें उन्हें सम्मानित भी कर चुकी हैं।

2005 में रेलवे स्टेशन रोड पर बेसहारा लोगों को तकलीफ में देख मदद करने की ठानी

वीना ने बताया कि उनके पिता प्रभु दयाल हिसार में ही न्यूज एजेंसी चलाते थे। वह भी पिता का साथ देती थीं। पिछले कुछ समय से वह खुद एजेंसी चला रही हैं। सामाजिक कार्यों से शुरू से जुड़ी रहीं हैं। वर्ष 2005 में उसने रेलवे स्टेशन राेड पर कुछ बेसहारा महिला और पुरुषाें काे परेशान देखा। उनके खाने से लेकर कपड़े आदि उपलब्ध कराने की ठानी। इसके बाद उन्हें अपने घर में पनाह देकर उनके घर तक पहुंचाया। माेबाइल पर सूचना मिलते ही वीना रेलवे स्टेशन या बस स्टैंड पर परेशान घूम रहे महिला पुरुषाें काे उनके घर तक पहुंचाने के लिए पहुंच जाती हैं।

अब तक 200 से अधिक महिला, बच्चाें तथा करीब 50 पुरुषाें काे उनके घर असम, बिहार, यूपी, उत्तराखंड, असम पहुंचाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई है। वीना काे कई सामाजिक संगठनाें के अलावा दिल्ली में काका कालेकर पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया जा चुका है। इसके अलावा वर्ष 2016 में गणतंत्र दिवस पर हरियाणा सरकार, हिमाचल के गवर्नर और वर्ष 2019 में पंजाब के स्पीकर ने सम्मानित किया था। वीना जरूरतमंदाें काे हर साल गर्म कपड़े भी बांटती हैं। यहीं नहीं बिहार और यूपी के कई जिलाने में जाकर जरूरतमंदाें की मदद करती है।

इन केस से समझिए... किस तरह लोगों काे उनके घर पहुंचाया

इसी साल बंगाल की एक युवती वीना काे रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिली थी। उन्होंने उसे अपने घर पर रखा। बाद में उसके घर का पता लगाकर उसे अपने खर्च पर बंगाल पहंुचवाया। बिहार के गया की 40 वर्षीय रेशमा वर्ष 2019 में भटककर हिसार रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंच गई थी। जिसकी मानसिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं थी। वीना ने तीन माह रेशमा काे घर पर रखा। खुद के खर्च पर ही खाना खिलाया। इसके बाद उसके घर पहुंचाने में मदद की। वहीं मणिपुर की महिला काे उसके दाे दाेस्त दिल्ली में छाेड़कर चले गए। वीना दिल्ली अपनी रिश्तेदारी में गई थी। वीना ने महिला काे देखा ताे पुलिस की मदद से महिला का पता तलाश कर उसके घर पहुंचाने में मदद की। उन्होंने बताया कि साल 2016 में हिसार रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक महिला नग्न अवस्था में घूम रही थी। महिला काे न सिर्फ कपड़े उपलब्ध कराएं बल्कि छह माह तक उसे अपने घर पर रखा। इसके बाद उसका नाम पता लगाकर उसे अहमदाबाद उसके घर पहुंचाया।

