ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:स्कूलों में एंट्री से लेकर क्लास रूम तक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, छुट्टी के बाद गेट से ग्रुप में निकले

कैमरी गांव में राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में गेट पर स्टूडेंट्स की स्क्रीनिंग करते हुए।
  • भास्कर रिपोर्ट्स ने शहर के विभिन्न प्राइवेट व सरकारी स्कूलों में हालात का जायजा लिया

कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले बच्चों तक पहुंचने के बाद स्कूलों में पहले के मुकाबले कम विद्यार्थी देखने को मिले। दिवाली से पहले विद्यार्थियों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा था वहीं पिछले दो दिन में ही करीब 20 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थियों ने क्लास में आना बंद कर दिया है। दैनिक भास्कर रिपोर्ट्स ने शहर के प्राइवेट और सरकारी स्कूलों में हालात का जायजा लिया। गुरुवार को आठ स्कूलों में विजिट करने पर जहां 3 निजी स्कूलों में विद्यार्थी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए व मास्क पहने नजर आए, वहीं प्रमुख राजकीय स्कूलों में क्लास रूम में और स्कूल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नजर आई परंतु बिना शिक्षक के क्लास में बैठे विद्यार्थी व छुट्टी होने पर गेट पर ग्रुप में दिखे। राजकीय स्कूलों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ क्लासिस लगाई गई।

विद्यार्थियों में संक्रमण का पता लगाने के लिए गुरुवार से जिला प्रशासन व शिक्षा विभाग ने विद्यार्थियों की सैंपलिंग शुरू कर दी है। शहर के सुशीला भवन स्थित राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में उपस्थित 60 छात्राओं की सैंपलिंग की गई। हेल्थ विभाग ने एक टीम भेज सैंपलिंग की। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी कुलदीप सिहाग ने बताया कि बच्चों की सैंपलिंग करने के लिए 7 दिन का शेड्यूल तैयार किया है। 20 नवंबर को जहाज पुल स्थित राजकीय स्कूल में बच्चों की सैंपलिंग की जाएगी। वहीं 21 को गंगवा, 23 को पटेल नगर, 24 को मॉडल टाउन व 25 नवंबर को न्योली कलां स्थित स्कूल में सभी विद्यार्थियों की सैंपलिंग होगी। फिलहाल यह शेड्यूल 7 दिन का बनाया गया है।

अर्बन एस्टेट-2 स्थित विश्वास सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल

समय सुबह 11 बजे: क्लास रूम में बच्चों की संख्या में पहले के मुकाबले कुछ कम रही। लगभग 150 विद्यार्थी उपस्थित रहे। अभिभावकों से सहमति पत्र लेकर ही विद्यार्थियों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ क्लासरूम में बैठाया गया। छुट्टी के समय पर भी एक एक कर विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल से बाहर भेजा गया।

जीएसएसएस पटेल नगर

सुबह 10.30 मिनट: स्कूल में एंट्री पर गार्ड द्वारा हाथ सैनिटाइज करवाए जा रहे थे। क्लासरूम में विद्यार्थी जमीन पर बैठे डिजिटल क्लास लगा रहे थे। सभी विद्यार्थी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क लगाकर ही बैठे नजर आए। स्कूल में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या तो बेहद कम रही। जिन अभिभावकों ने अपनी सहमति दी उनमें से भी कुछ विद्यार्थी अब स्कूल नहीं आ रहे हैं।

राजगढ़ रोड स्थित ठाकुरदास भार्गव सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल

10.50 बजे: स्कूल में क्लासिस 2 नवंबर से शुरू की गई। स्कूल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन अच्छे से हो इसके लिए गेट मैन के साथ साथ शिक्षकों व नॉन टीचिंग स्टाफ की भी ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। स्टूडेंट्स क्लास रूम में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ बैठे नजर आए। 36 विद्यार्थियों की सिटिंग केपिसिटी वाले एक क्लासरूम में 18 विद्यार्थियों को ही बैठने की परमिशन दी गई है।

स्कूलों में ये रही व्यवस्था

  • स्कूल गेट पर एंट्री पर सैनिटाइजर या हैंडवॉश व थर्मल स्कैनिंग कर सही तापमान आने पर एंट्री दी गई।
  • रिसेप्शन एरिया में भी कुर्सियों के बीच उचित दूरी को बनाए रखने के लिए रीबन बांधकर सील किया।
  • क्लास रूम में एंट्री से पहले भी हाथ सैनिटाइज करवाए जा रहे थे।
  • बाथरूम के बाहर हाथ धोने के बाद एक गार्ड उनके हाथ फिर से सैनिटाइज करवा रहा था।
