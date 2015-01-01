पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक पार्किंग और सुरक्षा के इंतजाम का जायजा:एसपी बोले- भीड़ में नकदी, गहने व कीमती सामान की खुद हिफाजत करे जनता

हिसार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजगुरु मार्केट में एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे और टू व्हीलर की पार्किंग ठीक से लगाने को कहते हुए।

फेस्टविल सीजन में बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ रही है। दिवाली और धनतेरस पर खरीदारों की संख्या और बढ़ने की संभावना है। ऐसे में बाजारों में ट्रैफिक, पार्किंग और सुरक्षा इंतजाम पर पुलिस और नगर निगम प्रशासन का फोकस है। एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा ने बुधवार को भी राजगुरु मार्केंट सहित आसपास के बाजारों का जायजा लिया। एसपी राणा ने बाजारों के इर्द-गिर्द तैनात 20 टीमों को निर्देश दिए कि कचौपहिया वाहनों को बाजार में न घुसने दिया जाए। चाहे वे सरकारी क्यों न हों। एसपी राणा ने खुद अपना सरकारी वाहन नागोरी गेट नाका पर खड़ा किया था। इसके बाद पैदल ही बाजार के निरीक्षण पर निकले थे।

बाजार में पुलिस की टीमें मुस्तैद

बाजार में भीड़ के दौरान असामाजिक तत्व चोरी सहित अन्य आपराधिक घटना को अंजाम दे सकते हैं। अपराधियों पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए पुलिस टीमें मुस्तैद हैं। पुलिस ने आमजन से अपील है कि नकदी, गहने इत्यादि कीमती सामान का विशेष ध्यान रखें। इनकी हिफाजत स्वयं से बनती है।

सही तरीके से मास्क न लगाने पर पुलिसकर्मी का चालान

निरीक्षण के दौरान एक पुलिस कर्मी फोन पर बात कर रहा था। उसने मास्क सही ढंग से नहीं लगा रखा था। यह देख एसपी के निर्देश पर कर्मी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करके चालान काटा गया। एसपी ने कहा कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए आने वाले लोगों को मास्क पहनें।

मंगल ढालिया ने एसपी को पार्किंग की समस्या से अवगत कराया

एसपी बलवान राणा ने बुधवार शाम नागाेरी गेट पहुंचकर त्याेहार पर बाजार की स्थिति का अवलाेकन किया। उन्हाेंने नागाेरी गेट युवा व्यापार मंडल के प्रधान मंगल ढालिया के साथ खजांचियान बाजार तक पैदल घूमकर पार्किंग व्यवस्था तथा वाहनाें के आवागमन के दाैरान आने वाली कठिनाइयाें का जायजा लिया। प्रधान मंगल ढालिया ने एसपी काे बताया कि नागाेरी गेट के बाहर रेहड़ी वाले कब्जा जमाए हुए हैं। इससे आने जाने वाले ग्राहकाें काे परेशानी होती है। वहीं इस जगह पर पार्किंग काे लेकर दिक्कत है। एसपी ने कहा पुलिस प्रशासन पूरा सहयाेग व्यापारियाें काे देगा।

