किसान आंदोलन:किसानों की मदद के लिए छात्र भी आगे आए, चंदा जुटाकर 11 दिन से धरना स्थल पर लगा रहे भंडारा

हिसार34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली में किसानों के लिए खाना बनाते हिसार व प्रदेश के अन्य जिलों के छात्र।
  • छात्र बोले - जब तक किसानों का धरना चलेगा, भंडारा रहेगा जारी

तीन कृषि कानूनाें काे रद्द कराने की मांग काे लेकर किसान दिल्ली में धरने पर हैं। घर और खेतों से दूर किसान प्रतिदिन धरना देकर सरकार तक अपनी आवाज पहुंचाने की जद्दाेजहद में जुटे हैं। वहीं प्रदेश के 170 छात्राें का ग्रुप ऐसा है, जिन्हाेंने धरनारत किसानों की मदद करने की ठान ली है। पिछले 11 दिन से प्रदेश के 170 एमबीए, इंजीनियरिंग, लाॅ, एमसीए, बीसीए, बीएससी और बीए के छात्र दिल्ली के सिंघू और टिकरी और गाजीपुर बाॅर्डर पर धरना दे रहे किसानों के लिए भंडारा लगा रहे हैं।

इसके लिए छात्र आपस में ही रुपये एकत्रित करते हैं। भंडारा लगाने वालाें में हिसार के 60 छात्र शामिल हैं। लंगर के साथ-साथ छात्र ऑनलाइन ही शिक्षा ग्रहण करते हैं। हिसार के एनएसयूआई के राष्ट्रीय संयाेजक नवदीप दलाल, इंजीनियरिंग के स्टूडेंट अशीष कुमार, एमबीए के स्टूडेंट अजय कुमार, लाॅ के स्टूडेंट कृष्ण कुमार, बीए के छात्र रितिक आदि ने बताया कि सभी किसान परिवार से ही ताल्लुक रखते हैं। तीन काले कानून बनने के कारण किसानों काे आने वाले समय में परेशानी हाे सकती है।

इसके कारण युवा छात्राें ने 30 नवंबर काे निर्णय लिया था कि वह दिल्ली के विभिन्न स्थानाें पर काले कानूनाें काे रद्द कराने की मांग पर धरना देने वाले किसानों के लिए आपस में ही रुपया एकत्रित कर भंडारा लगाएंगे। तभी से 60-60 की टाेली में हिसार के साथ राेहतक का एमबीए का स्टूडेंट मनीष, पानीपत का राजेश, साेनीपत का बीसीए का छात्र रितिक, झज्जर का मनाेज, सिरसा का संदीप समेत 170 स्टूडेंट्स लंगर लगाए हुए हैं। भंडारा में किसानों काे सुबह और शाम के समय दूध, दही, पराठां, दाेपहर के समय दाल-राेटी, पूडी, कचाैड़ी, आलू की सब्जी, देशी घी का हलवा दिया जाता है। जिसे बनाने में हरियाणा के ही हलवाइयाें का भी सहारा लिया जा रहा है। प्रतिदिन करीब 40 हजार का खर्च आ रहा है। छात्र खुद ही खाने पर आने वाले खर्च काे वहन करते हैं। हर काेई हरियाणा के छात्राें की सराहना कर रहा है।

छात्र बोले - शिफ्ट वाइज करते हैं काम

नवदीप दलाल, राहुल ने बताया कि किसानों का धरना जब तक चलेगा, भंडारा भी तब तक जारी रहेगा। बताया कि उनके परिवार के सदस्य भी किसान हैं। जिसके कारण पिता, बाबा भी भंडारा के लिए रुपये देने में मदद कर रहे हैं। छात्र शिफ्ट वाइज भंडारा खिलाने का कार्य करते हैं। यही नहीं जिन किसानों के पास गर्म कपड़े नहीं हैं, उन्हें गर्म कपड़े बांटने का भी कार्य किया जा रहा है।

युवाओं का हौसला देखने लायक: दलाल

भंडारा लगाने के लिए युवाओं का हाैसला देखने लायक है। यदि आवश्यकता पड़ी ताे अन्य छात्र भी हरियाणा से भंडारा लगाने के लिए आने काे तैयार हैं। उन्हें भी बुला लिया जाएगा। किसानों के धरना देने तक भंडारा जारी रहेगा।'' नवदीप दलाल, राष्ट्रीय संयाेजक, एनएसयूआई।

