पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिक्षा:एडमिशन कैंसिल के बाद फीस रिटर्न के लिए कॉलेज के चक्कर लगा रहे स्टूडेंट्स व अभिभावक

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑनलाइन जमा की गई फीस उनके अकाउंट में नहीं भेजी गई जिससे नहीं लौटा पा रहे

कॉलेजों में यूजी कोर्सिस के लिए एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया को बढ़ाकर 5 नंवबर कर दिया है। वहीं सभी कॉलेज ओपन काउंसिलिंग के जरिये एडमिशन करवा रहे हैं। ऐसे में जो एक विद्यार्थी पहली व दूसरी काउंसिलिंग के दौरान किसी और कॉलेज में एडमिशन ले चुके थे व पुन: ओपन काउंसिलिंग में मनचाहे कॉलेज में एडमिशन ले रहे हैं, वे इस प्रक्रिया से खासा परेशान हो चुके हैं।

विद्यार्थी पहले एडमिशन वाले कॉलेज में फीस वापसी के लिए चक्कर काट रहे हैं। कॉलेज प्रबंधन उनकी फीस लौटाने में असमर्थ हैं। कॉलेज प्रबंधन का कहना है कि डीएचई द्वारा ऑनलाइन जमा की गई फीस अभी तक उनके अकाउंट में नहीं भेजी गई है, जिसके कारण विद्यार्थियों को अभी तक फीस रिटर्न नहीं हो पा रही है। इसके कारण विद्यार्थी फीस को दो बार भरने के लिए मजबूर हो रहे हैं।

छात्रों की समस्या उनकी जुबानी

  • छात्रा श्वेता ने बताया कि उसने गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज नारनौंद में एडमिशन लिया था। जिसके बाद ओपन काउंसिलिंग में े डीएन कॉलेज में एडमिशन लिया। जब वह कॉलेज में फीस रिटर्न के लिए गई तो कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने कहा फीस रिटर्न अभी संभव नहीं।
  • कपिल कुंडू ने बताया कि वह उकलाना के प्राइवेट कॉलेज में बीए में एडमिशन ले चुका था, लेकिन ओपन काउंसिलिंग में उसका नाम जाट कॉलेज में आने के बाद उसने वहां एडमिशन ले लिय। इसके बाद कॉलेज प्रबंधन से फीस वापस मांगी तो उन्होंने डीएचई द्वारा फीस भुगतान न होने की बात कही।
  • लघु सचिवालय के पंचायत विभाग में कार्यरत कर्मचारी ने बताया कि उनकी बेटी का एडमिशन शहर के निजी कॉलेज में हुआ था। जिसके बाद उनकी बेटी ने दूसरी काउंसिलिंग में उन्होंने गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज में एडमिशन ले लिया। पहले वाले कॉलेज से एडमिशन कैंसिल करवा लिया गया। फीस के लिए कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने आश्वसत किया कि जैसे ही कॉलेज के अकाउंट में फीस आ जाती है तो उन्हें दे दी जाएगी।

जाट कॉलेज में बची हुई सीटों के लिए फिर लिंक खोला

छाजू राम मेमोरियल जाट कॉलेज में बीएससी एवं बीकॉम कोर्स की बची हुई सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए ऑनलाइन काउंसिलिंग लिंक को फिर से खोला है। हालांकि बीए में बची हुई सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए पिछली काउंसिलिंग में वेटिंग में रहे छात्रों को मौका दिया जाएगा। जानकारी देते हुए एडमिशन नोडल ऑफिसर डॉ. राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि बीए कोर्स में दाखिला लेने के इच्छुक छात्रों को फिर से ऑनलाइन काउंसिलिंग में भाग लेने की आवश्यकता नहीं है, क्योंकि पहले से ही बड़ी संख्या में छात्र वेटिंग लिस्ट में हैं।

बीएससी एवं बीकॉम कोर्स के लिए ऑनलाइन काउंसिलिंग लिंक कॉलेज की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है तथा यह लिंक गुरुवार 5 नवंबर सुबह 10 बजे तक एक्टिव रहेगा। उसके बाद दोपहर 12 बजे तक तीसरी काउंसिलिंग पर आधारित मेरिट लिस्ट जारी कर दी जाएगी जिसमें नाम आने वाले छात्र उसी दिन शाम 4 बजे तक दाखिला ले सकेंगे। बीए में दाखिले के लिए मेरिट लिस्ट गुरुवार सुबह 9 बजे ही जारी कर दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें