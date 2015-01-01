पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  Supervisor Held Meeting With MLA, Mayor And BJP District Incharge; Manish Graver Will Search For Councilors Today

सीनियर और डिप्टी मेयर चुनाव:पर्यवेक्षक ने विधायक, मेयर व भाजपा जिला प्रभारी संग बैठक की; मनीष ग्राेवर आज टटाेलेंगे पार्षदों का मन

हिसार28 मिनट पहले
भाजपा कार्यालय में मीटिंग करते पूर्व मंत्री मनीषा ग्रोवर, डिप्टी स्पीकर रणबीर गंगवा, एमएलए कमल गुप्ता, मेयर गौतम सरदाना, जिला अध्यक्ष कैप्टन भूपेंद्र सिंह।

नगर निगम के सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर पद के चुनाव में प्रत्याशियाें के चयन पर मुहर लगाने का काम लगभग पूरा हाे गया है। चुनाव के लिए बनाए पर्यवेक्षक एवं पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री मनीष ग्राेवर ने रविवार शाम काे डिप्टी स्पीकर रणवीर गंगवा और विधायक कमल गुप्ता, जिला प्रभारी ओपी पहल, मेयर गाैतम सरदाना तथा जिला प्रधान कैप्टन भूपेंद्र सिंह के साथ बैठक कर लगभग एक घंटे तक मंथन किया।

बैठक में चुनाव के अलावा मुख्यमंत्री मनाेहर लाल और हरियाणा प्रभारी विनाेद तावड़े के हिसार आगमन काे लेकर भी चर्चा की। बैठक के बाद ग्राेवर समेत सभी नेता आशवस्त नजर आए और चुनाव में स्थानीय नेताओं ने दाेनाें उम्मीदवाराें के चयन पर सर्वसम्मति का भराेसा दिलाया।

सहयाेगी दल जेजेपी काे रखेंगे साथ
दाेनाें पदाें में किस पार्षद की लाॅटरी खुलती है, यह ताे दाे दिन बाद ही सामने आएगा, लेकिन भाजपा अपने सहयाेगी दल जेजेपी काे साथ लेकर चलना चाहती है। रविवार काे मनीष ग्राेवर ने पदाधिकारियाें के साथ बातचीत के बाद फैसला लिया कि कल भाजपा के जिला प्रधान कैप्टन भूपेंद्र सिंह और जेजेपी के जिला प्रधान रमेश गाेदारा भी आपस में बैठकर उक्त चुनाव के विषय पर मंथन करेंगे। वैसे भी गठबंधन ने फैसला किया है कि आगामी निगम, निकाय और पंचायत चुनाव भाजपा व जेजेपी मिलकर लड़ेगी।

एक-एक पार्षद से मिलेंगे पूर्व मंत्री
भाजपा समर्थित सभी पार्षदाें का मन टटाेलने के लिए चुनाव के लिए बनाए गए पर्यवेक्षक मनीष ग्राेवर साेमवार शाम और मंगलवार सुबह एक-एक से बात करेंगे व उनकी राय जानेंगे। ग्रोवर 24 नवंबर को होने वाले चुनाव तक हिसार में डटे रहेंगे। सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर पद के लिए भाजपा के अलावा जेजेपी समर्थित पार्षद भी दावा किए बैठे हैं। हालांकि पार्टी हाईकमान इस चुनाव में दाेनाें पदाें काे लेकर जातीय समीकरण साधने के हक में भी हैं। बेशक पार्टी से जुड़े पार्षद दम लगा रहे हैं, लेकिन सभी वरिष्ठ नेता सर्वसम्मति से चुनाव हाेने की बात मान रहे हैं। विधायक डाॅ. कमल गुप्ता, मेयर गाैतम सरदाना और कैप्टन भूपेंद्र सिंह ने बैठक के बाद बातचीत में कहा कि दाेनाें पदाें के लिए सर्वसम्मति बनना तय है। मेयर गाैतम सरदाना और भूपेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि संख्या के हिसाब से भाजपा के पास दाेनाें पदाें के लिए पूरी संख्या है। पार्षदाें में किसी तरह की कोई गुटबाजी नहीं है। सभी मिलकर साैहार्दपूर्ण तरीके से दाेनाें पदाें पर जीत हासिल करेंगे।

