कोविड 19:हेल्थ टीम का सहयोग कीजिए, देखकर दरवाजा बंद ना करें, सैंपलिंग करवाएं और मास्क पहनें

हिसार25 मिनट पहले
केंद्रीय टीम ने सीएमओ डॉ. रतना भारती, पीएमओ डॉ. गोविंद, डॉ. जया गोयल, डॉ. अजय चुघ, डॉ. सुभाष खतरेजा, डॉ. तरूण, डॉ. विकास सहित अन्य डॉक्टर्स के साथ कोरोना संदिग्धों की स्क्रीनिंग से लेकर सैंपलिंग, फोन पर आई शिकायतों के समाधान और कॉन्टेक्ट ट्रेसिंग इत्यादि कार्यों का जायजा लिया।
  • मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ हेल्थ एवं वेलफेयर से दो विशेषज्ञों ने दौरा कर जानी कोरोना से बचाव के इंतजाम

दिल्ली से 2 विशेषज्ञ मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ हेल्थ एवं वेलफेयर से डॉ. यूबी दास और सफदरजंग अस्पताल दिल्ली से डॉ. संजय सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचे थे। इन्होंने डीसी के साथ मीटिंग की थी। पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए डॉ. दास ने बताया कि कोरोना के प्रसार का एक सबसे बड़ा कारण फेस्टिव सीजन रहा।

दूसरा बड़ा कारण लोगों द्वारा मास्क न पहनना, भीड़ से उचित दूरी न रखना और हाथों को बार-बार न धोना है। इतना ही नहीं लोगों का असहयोग भी कोरोना को फैलने देने में मददगार साबित हुआ है। हेल्थ टीम को देखकर लोग दरवाजा बंद कर देते हैं। यह गलत है। ऐसा करने की बजाए टीम का सहयोग करके कोविड सैंपलिंग एवं टेस्टिंग में सहयोग जरूर करें।

डॉ. दास बोले : कोरोना नियंत्रण के प्रयास अच्छे हैं

डॉ. दास ने बताया कि दिल्ली जैसे बदतर हालात हिसार में नहीं हैं लेकिन लोगों का असहयोग रहा तो तस्वीर बदलकर भयावह भी सकती है। कोविड पोस्टर तक मॉनिटरिंग और सख्ती ज्यादा थी। अब ऐसा नहीं है। इसका फायदा लोग उठा रहे हैं, जिससे संक्रमण की चेन बन रही है। डॉ. दास ने बताया कि हिसार में कोरोना नियंत्रण के लिए प्रयास अच्छे हैं। जो अच्छा काम हो रहा है, वह बाकी जगह इम्पलीमेंट किया जा सकता है।

